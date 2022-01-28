Captain Glenn Shephard dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht friendships, reveals alums he doesn’t talk to anymore

Captain Glenn shares a life update that includes former costars he remains close with today. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Glenn Shephard dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht friendships and reveals the alums he doesn’t talk to anymore.

Hot on the heels of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer dropping, Captain Glenn has spilled some tea regarding the bonds he made on the show. The captain also gave an update on which of his former crew members from the sailing show he’s still in touch with today.

After two seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn has become a fan favorite. It’s not just fans that are fond of the captain. He made quite an impression on his Season 1 and Season 2 crew members too.

Captain Glenn has developed close friendships with some of his former colleagues. In a chat with Bravo Insider, he revealed who he speaks to frequently.

“Bryon [Hissey] is probably one of my best buddies. So, I spend a lot of time with Byron. He was living in Palma, which I also call home, so we spent some time there in the fall,” Glenn stated. “I keep in touch with Paget [Berry] and Ciara [Duggan]. I keep in touch a little bit with Madison [Stalker]. And you know I text back in forth with Jenna [MacGillivray] every once in a while.”

As for the Season 2 crew, well, three of them are back on Season 3. Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae join Captain Glenn for the upcoming season. However, the captain revealed if they keep in touch when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“Well, Gary’s my nemesis. I can’t seem to get rid of him, so I spend pretty much every day and night with Gary,” the captain said. “I see Daisy from time to time. I talk back and forth with Colin quite a bit. I also keep in touch with Sydney [Zaruba], and I talk with Dani [Soares] from time to time. And of course, Alli [ Dore] from time to time, but they’re kind of a long way away in Australia.”

Captain Glenn reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums he doesn’t talk to anymore

There’s no question Captain Glenn has become friends with several of his former coworkers. The captain didn’t bond with all of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 and Season 2 crew members, though.

“So, I haven’t really spoken to Adam [Glick] or Parker [McCown] that much,” Captain Glenn spilled.

Season 1 alums Georgia Grobler and Christopher Miller were mentioned in Captain Glenn’s interview. Chef Natasha De Bourg and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux from Season 2 were left out too. Jean-Luc is not surprising, considering all the drama that went down between him and Dani.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.