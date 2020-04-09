Todd Chrisley reveals he is battling COVID-19, speaks out about ordeal

Todd Chrisley revealed he had been battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The news came on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

The entire Chrisley family has been quiet on social media. However, no one would have guessed the Chrisley Knows Best star was sick with the virus that has impacted the entire country.

Battling COVID-19

On the podcast, Todd Chrisley talked about the past three weeks for him and his family. Initially, he began showing symptoms but remained at home for a few days.

After things didn’t improve, Chrisley went to urgent care to receive the test.

Around a week later, it was revealed Todd Chrisley tested positive. He remained quarantined while his family worried.

Then, the scariest part happened. Chrisley’s symptoms worsened, and he went to the emergency room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee.

After four days in the hospital, Todd Chrisley was able to finally return home. He is with his family and is on the road to recovery.

It has been a wild few weeks for the entire Chrisley family, including Savannah Chrisley, who shared her version of events on social media yesterday.

Fortunately, Todd Chrisley appears to be on the mend and will soon resume some normalcy in his life. He and Julie Chrisley recorded their podcast episode, which was released yesterday, and they are working on what is coming up for the family.

Going through this was eye-opening for the Chrisley family.

They have been urging everyone to take the warnings about social distancing seriously. Seeing Todd Chrisley as sick as he was, rocked both Julie Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley to their core.

When will Chrisley Knows Best return?

It has been a few months since Chrisley Knows Best has been on the air, but it will be returning in the coming weeks. The news arrived on the show’s official Instagram account, but it didn’t provide a definitive date.

Between the show and everything else Todd Chrisley has going on, he was forced to slow down and take some time to heal himself while dealing with COVID-19.

Thankfully, he is on the mend and will be able to resume everything he was doing soon.

As the family returns to their life before COVID-19, they are grateful that Todd Chrisley was able to fight the battle against it and win.

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to the USA Network in the coming weeks.