Chrisley Knows Best returns despite legal cloud over Todd and Julie Chrisley

Chrisley Knows Best is returning to the USA network this week. The second half of Season 7 is going to air despite the legal drama that has clouded the Chrisley family since August. While it was rumored to have been canceled, that is not the case.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges in August. The two have denied any wrongdoing and even chose to speak out about their legal woes before they were officially indicted to give fans a look at what was going to happen.

The fallout surrounding the legal drama has affected the Chrisley family in several ways. Todd Chrisley reconciled with his son, Kyle Chrisley. The two opened up about Kyle’s attempted suicide on a Chrisley Confessions podcast and the family rallied around him in his hospital room. The father and son duo had previously been estranged, but before that, Kyle did appear on earlier seasons of Chrisley Knows Best.

Lindsie Chrisley and her family are currently estranged. She opted to leave Chrisley Knows Best and begin her own adventure. Lindsie co-hosts the Coffee Convos podcast with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. She no longer has contact with Todd Chrisley or her siblings at all.

Todd revealed that his oldest daughter had sex tapes and believes that she may have played a role in the indictment he and Julie are facing. While Lindsie denies she is out to sink her family, she has beefed up security in the meantime.

When viewers last saw Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah Chrisley got engaged to Nic Kerdiles on Christmas Eve. The show will pick up where it left off and fans will be able to see what the Chrisleys have been up to since the engagement happened last December.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursday nights with back to back episodes at 9/8c on the USA network.