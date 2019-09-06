Kyle Chrisley suicide attempt revealed: What happened to Todd Chrisley’s son?

Todd Chrisley has been dominating headlines for the last several weeks. After being indicted on tax evasion and bank fraud charges, things have gotten chaotic for the Chrisley Knows Best star. Despite all of it, he and his family are remaining in good spirits.

Last week, news broke that Kyle Chrisley had been hospitalized. Todd Chrisley shared a photo of the Chrisley family (sans Lindsie) in the hospital room with Kyle in the bed surrounded by his loved ones.

Initially, people believed the eldest Chrisley son had an adverse reaction to a medication. All appeared to be well.

However, during the most recent episode of Todd Chrisley’s podcast, the father and son duo had some startling news to reveal. Kyle Chrisley had attempted to end his life.

Fortunately, he was able to recover and is doing well. Apparently, it was a result of medication he was on that had suicidal tendencies listed as a side effect.

The two men only recently reconciled their relationship. Kyle Chrisley and Todd Chrisley have been estranged on and off for several years.

When Chrisley Knows Best debuted, Kyle was in the picture. Shortly after, he disappeared, and Todd and Julie Chrisley began raising his daughter, Chloe. Kyle was reportedly using drugs and was in and out of trouble, so his parents took custody of his little girl.

Shortly after Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted, Kyle Chrisley was back in the picture. He has rejoined the family’s good graces and will remain alongside them as they go through the impending trial.

Currently, the family is at odds with Lindsie Chrisley over their beliefs that she is the one who caused the issues for Todd and Julie. She reportedly hired extra security because she is worried that Kyle and Chase may be out for revenge.

All appears to be well with Kyle Chrisley as he recovers from his suicide attempt. Todd Chrisley is standing by his son and the truth of what happened to him.