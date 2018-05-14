Why is Todd Chrisley raising his granddaughter Chloe? Adorable five-year-old returns to show

The camera doesn’t lie — Todd Chrisley and his granddaughter Chloe have a very special relationship! But why are he and his family raising her?

Chrisley Knows Best returned for a sixth season last week and the adorable five-year-old was along for the ride. Chloe was on the show initially, back in Season 1, but was removed after the family went through a custody battle.

Chrisley Knows Best skyrocketed to success almost instantaneously when it went on air, featuring the lives of Todd Chrisley and his family.

He shares three children with his wife Julie, and two more with his first wife. Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley is Chloe’s father, but he is estranged from the family and has has not had custody of his daughter for quite some time now.

He is reportedly battling a substance abuse issue, so Todd and Julie are raising their granddaughter. They have custody of the little girl and, if Todd’s Instagram account is anything to go by, she has had a huge impact on him and the family.

Recently, Todd opened up about Chloe and how raising her has changed their lives. He also revealed that she has been a victim of online bullying because she is biracial.

Todd said he had never had to deal with racism before, but that he now knows how prevalent it is.

He also admitted that here is hope that one day Kyle will have a shot at reconciling his relationship with his father and daughter.

He said of Kyle: “He’s not in the spotlight, but Chloe is with us, and my hopes are that as time progresses that she will know who her daddy is and that their relationship will change at some point.”

Until that time comes, Todd Chrisley is raising Chloe and will continue to have full custody of the little girl.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on USA.