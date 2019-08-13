Was Chrisley Knows Best canceled? Here’s what we know

Chrisley Knows Best just finished airing Season 7 at the end of July.

According to Radar Online, USA Network will not renew contracts with the Chrisley family following the news that Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on 11 federal charges in connection with bank fraud and tax evasion.

Unfortunately, that also means that Growing Up Chrisley will be pulled as well.

This is sad news for fans who have followed the Chrisley family since the beginning. Todd Chrisley and his reality show garnered a lot of attention because Todd was always so out there.

The way he parents his children and the way they act has been a huge sensation on social media.

Chrisley Knows Best follows the Chrisley family around as they share their lives with the world. Todd and Julie Chrisley starred in the show alongside their three children, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson Chrisley. Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye was also a huge part of the show.

Earlier this year, Growing Up Chrisley debuted. It was a spin-off of the flagship show Chrisley Knows Best and featured Savannah and Chase as they tried to survive in Los Angeles without the help of Todd. Of course, Nanny Faye was along for the ride as well.

Season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best left off with Savannah Chrisley being proposed to on Christmas Eve. She has agreed to marry Nic Kerdiles and they two are currently planning their wedding. In fact, earlier this summer Savannah mentioned that the planning was going well and Todd Chrisley was helping her with all of it.

At this point, the USA Network has not released an official statement saying the show has been canceled. The report that Chrisley Knows Best was canceled came from an insider and while it isn’t unbelievable, it is still unconfirmed.

The case with Todd and Julie Chrisley is currently ongoing.