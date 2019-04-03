Savannah Chrisley engaged to Nic Kerdiles: Will the proposal air on Chrisley Knows Best?

Savannah Chrisley has big news! The Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley star is officially off the market after boyfriend Nic Kerdiles proposed to the reality star on Christmas Eve.

Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley have been dating for almost 18 months. The couple met on Instagram and he was filmed as a part of Season 6 of Chrisley Knows Best. His relationship with her family was genuine and it was pretty clear the two were serious about each other almost immediately.

Savannah Chrisley is engaged

In an exclusive with People, Savannah Chrisley revealed she is engaged to her boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles. The two have kept the big news a secret from the public since Christmas Eve. It has been almost four months and no one leaked the news.

From what was explained, it looks like Savannah Chrisley’s proposal will be filmed for the upcoming season of Chrisley Knows Best. She mentioned being irritated that they had to film on Christmas Eve and had no idea why that was happening. After some tricks, it was revealed that Nic Kerdiles was waiting for her in the backyard and both of their families were present.

When will Chrisley Knows Best return?

Currently, Savannah Chrisley can be seen airing on Growing Up Chrisley, but Chrisley Knows Best is set to come back on for its new season starting May 28. Viewers are excited to see what was filmed, and what will be a part of the proposal will be shown.

Savannah Chrisley has dated a few boys while filming but no one has been as genuine as Nic Kerdiles while filming the show. He immediately won the hearts of loyal fans, and now he’s won the heart of the reality star as well.

As far as wedding details go, Savannah Chrisley revealed they are not rushing into anything at the moment. The couple plans to enjoy their engagement and do things on their own schedule.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesday nights starting May 28 at 10/9c on USA.