When does Chrisley Knows Best Season 7 return to the USA network?

Chrisley Knows Best is headed back to the USA network this spring. While fans wait for the Season 7 return, Growing Up Chrisley is currently airing in its place.

After six completed seasons on Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley and his family have gained plenty of notoriety. Viewers have watched their youngest child, Grayson, grow up on camera. Chase and Savannah are both adults and moving on with their own things in life, leaving both parents with a bit of anxiety about their latest decisions.

When will Chrisley Knows Best return?

Last night, it was announced that Chrisley Knows Best will return May 28. This is great news because some viewers were concerned that the Growing Up Chrisley spin-off would replace the show. Chase and Savannah have been breakout stars but there is still something about the family together that brings the laughs.

What can fans expect from Season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best?

As usual, there will be plenty of Chrisley shenanigans happening when the show returns later this spring. Nanny Faye will be gearing up to celebrate a milestone birthday while Todd Chrisley is fighting back against aging.

The trailer for the new season indicates that Savannah Chrisley is going to pull out all of the stops in order to impress her boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles. Chase can be expected to have some tricks up his sleeve this time around as well.

Chloe Chrisley will also be back this season. She is school-aged now, leading to plenty more opportunities for her to do her “firsts” as she grows up. Viewers enjoy seeing her interact with Todd and Julie, though her connection with Chase and Savannah often steals the show.

Chrisley Knows Best returns Tuesday, May 28 at 10/9c on USA.