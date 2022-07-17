Todd Chrisley and family ‘standing firm’ amid legal issues

Todd Chrisley isn’t letting the naysayers affect him. Pic credit: @toddchrisley/Instagram

Todd Chrisley isn’t letting the naysayers bother him or his family.

Last month, the Chrisley Knows Best star and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

The couple is awaiting sentencing, which is slated for October 6.

While they wait, Todd and Julie remain under house arrest. Very few exceptions are allotted for them, including religious services, medical appointments, and some work circumstances.

Savannah Chrisley and her brother, Chase Chrisley, have visited their parents amid their legal trouble. Both are sticking by them as this plays out, revealing there is more to the story.

Despite all the negativity the family has received, there is still some positivity for them and that’s where their focus lies.

Todd Chrisley speaks out about ‘standing firm’ as a family

Last week, Todd Chrisley returned to his podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

The patriarch and host of the podcast was gone the week before, and his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, filled in for him. That’s when she asked listeners to do their own “research” about the legal issues before throwing out accusations.

Todd also gave listeners an update when he returned, revealing he didn’t let the negativity bother him as it once did.

He said, “As a family, we are still united and standing firm in our positions and in our faith. We don’t waiver in our faith.”

The reality TV dad also revealed the family was “hurt” and “disappointed” by some of the reactions, but he believes this is all happening for a greater reason.

How does Todd Chrisley deal with the negativity?

Fans and followers who have been along for the ride since the beginning know Todd Chrisley and his reactions pretty well.

When he first came onto the reality TV circuit, he clapped back at the haters and naysayers. That’s all changed, though.

Todd said, “What’s important and what has changed me through this ordeal is that I no longer feel the need to respond to the naysayers, to the people that don’t know, to the people who have no idea what the truth is.”

He was also very appreciative of those who have remained in the family’s corner standing behind them as they fight the legal system with all they have.

Despite the chaos, Todd and Julie Chrisley still stand by each other’s side.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on the USA network.