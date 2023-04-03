Tiffany Franco’s weight loss glow-up and fresh new locks have her feeling confident

Tiffany Franco was feeling herself as she modeled fresh new extensions and a stylish outfit after her recent weight-loss glow-up.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star debuted her new look in a cute transitional video where she went from drab to fab in seconds.

The snap first showed Tiffany with shoulder-length hair in thick layers and bangs while clad in a green t-shirt. She then covered the camera with her hands, and when we saw her again, she was a vision in red.

Her shoulder-length hair changed to a long, straight style that fell to her waist, and she had a sleek side bang with the rest tucked behind her ear. For the final touch, she added a tropical flower on one side, with the whole look giving off a Hawaain vibe.

Her outfit also changed from a casual t-shirt to a red floral dress that featured an off-the-shoulder style. Tiffany stood back to give her Instagram followers a good look at the ensemble as she ran her fingers through her long locks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of her post, the mom of two promoted the company that supplied the 24-inch hair extensions.

Tiffany Franco’s waist-length tresses are from Wicked Roots Hair

Tiffany Franco noted that her sleek new tresses were courtesy of Wicked Roots Hair, and she promoted the brand in her post and shared a coupon code.

“Who is sheeee? You guys know I always rep @wickedrootshair,” said the 90 Day Fiance star. “I’ve been using them for a long time and finally I have a discount code for you guys!!!! Use my code tiffany10 ❤️these are 24 inch tape ins ❤️❤️❤️.”

The company sells salon-quality, 100% Remy hair extensions and provides a color quiz so shoppers can find their perfect color match.

The Tape It tape-in extensions used by Tiffany includes 10 pieces in each pack and are available in 12,16, 20, and 24 inches with prices ranging from $60 to $140.

The semi-permanent tape-ins are naturally layered for easy blending, and there are 42 shades to choose from.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco shades Ronald Smith

Tiffany posted another Instagram video that caught our attention as she threw shade at her estranged husband, Ronald Smith.

She used an old voiceover clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to make her point, miming the words, “Yes Robert, what do you want now? More money, a cheque, a car, my soul?”

She also threw more shade on the post, writing, “When his girl isn’t entertaining him enough to keep him from trying to get my attention.”

Aside from the subliminal shade Tiffany didn’t share what Ronald had done. However, in his last post from last month, he accused his estranged wife of keeping their daughter Carley from him.

Usually, it was Tiffany who brought the kids to South Africa to see Ronald since he didn’t have a visa to visit the U.S. However, now that they are no longer together, they’ll just have to let the courts sort all that out in the divorce.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.