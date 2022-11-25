90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco stylishly switches from crop top to floral dress

Tiffany Franco wore a crop top and then a floral dress in her latest video. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Tiffany Franco has been showing off her style on social media and her latest post proved that she also has versatility.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has lost 70 pounds since undergoing weight loss surgery and since then she’s been taking more fashion risks.

The oversized shirts and baggy clothes have now been replaced with corsets, body-hugging dresses, and crop tops.

In a recent TikTok video Tiffany was stylish in a black cropped bandeau top paired with a black silk shirt.

She left the shirt unbuttoned, giving a peek at her tattoo and she had on a long gold necklace.

The mom-of-two sported a fresh-faced look and her long brown hair was not yet styled, that is until she changed into her next outfit.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco stuns in a floral outfit

The 90 Day: The Single Life star was not done with her outfit as she stylishly transitioned from the crop top and oversized shirt to something completely different.

Tiffany mimed the words to the song Reminder by The Weeknd that was playing in the background, then she swiped her hand across the screen, and voila!

She had changed into her second look and was all glammed up with hair and makeup.

This time Tiffany wore an off-shoulder dress in a green and white floral print that showed off the entirety of her hummingbird tattoo. She kept on the long gold chain but layered it with a tennis choker.

Tiffany straightened her hair which was styled in a side part and had a layered section in the front.

She opted for soft glam makeup with gold eyeshadow and neat brows, and she used black eyeliner for a cat-eye effect. The final touch was matte lipstick in a pink shade.

Tiffany has become quite the expert on makeup application and rightfully so since she has her own makeup line, AddyRose Comestic.

Tiffany Franco has her own makeup line

The 90 Day: The Single Life star doesn’t just have a passion for makeup, she has the talent for it as well.

She has done many makeup tutorials at the request of her social media followers so it’s not surprising that she now has a makeup line.

AddyRose Cosmetics was officially launched in 2021 and it includes a few different eyeshadow palettes ranging from $25 to $100.

The line also includes makeup brushes with only two styles released so far–a flat shadow brush and a blending brush that both sell for $11. There’s also a limited edition blush pink brush set for $50 that includes eleven pieces and a matching travel case.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.