Tiffany Franco confirms she is ‘officially split’ from Ronald Smith amid latest 90 Day Fiance drama

Tiffany Franco says she and Ronald Smith are done for good this time. Pic credit: TLC

After a weekend full of drama for Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, she has confirmed that the 90 Day Fiance couple has “officially split.”

It seems that Tiffany and Ronald have split and then made up at least a half dozen times in recent memory. Still, this time really might be the last time after yet another very public round of drama after the couple vowed to keep their private lives off of social media months ago.

In Touch reports that this latest split is the fourth for the on-again, off-again couple. However, they also have reported that this time around, divorce has actually been filed in South Africa on Monday, August 30.

“The issue was that [Ronald] posts certain things whether it’s selfies or pictures of his truck, and he’s looking for a specific response,” Tiffany told In Touch. “I feel that it is my responsibility as his wife to help him when he’s down. Unfortunately, [he’s] been down since I met him, so, it’s been 5 plus years of me supporting him with nothing in return.”

The divorce was reportedly filed by Ronald, not Tiffany, and he has promised to “spend every penny” he has to see his kids. This is interesting, considering one of Tiffany’s biggest complaints is that he doesn’t help provide for their family.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith divorce comes after she asks 90 Day Fiance fans for advice

Over the weekend, Tiffany Franco asked 90 Day Fiance fans for advice on how she could legally divorce Ronald Smith after hitting a few roadblocks in her own search.

The American cosmetologist claimed that she was having difficulty finding an attorney who could help her file an international divorce. After all, she and Ronald got married in South Africa when she moved there for a very short time. She has since returned to the US and made it very clear that she has no plans to live in South Africa again.

Tiffany’s plea for help seemingly came in response to an earlier post from Ronald, where he put his estranged wife on blast for cursing him out after they argued about a recent selfie that he posted.

What’s next for Tiffany Franco?

With all the drama that surrounds her, Tiffany Franco is still managing to stay busy creating new businesses, including her new cosmetics line. The 90 Day Fiance star recently revealed her new Addy Rose makeup line and her first palette, Pinky Winky.

Given her penchant for doing makeup, this is pretty exciting, and we can’t wait to see what other products she puts together for the line.

Not to mention that, despite splitting from Ronald Smith for hopefully the last time, she doesn’t necessarily have to give up the 90 Day FIance limelight. Given how much we’ve already seen of Tiffany on the 90 Day Fiance shows, it wouldn’t be too surprising if she pops up at some point on 90 Day Bares All or even on 90 Day: The Single Life to keep fans updated on what she’s been up to.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.