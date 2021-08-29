Tiffany Franco announces launch of new makeup line Addy Rose — Here’s what we know

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco has launched her own cosmetic line. Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

After fans demanded to know the secrets of her makeup skills, 90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco launched a cosmetic line, Addy Rose.

During the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tiffany Franco slammed her husband Ronald for his lack of financial support.

Tiffany revealed that she does not earn enough to sponsor Ronald’s spousal visa, which led to the mother of two asking her biological father to support him.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco worked as a makeup artist and has shown her skills in several online tutorials.

However, the reality TV star could not meet clients during the coronavirus pandemic and capitalized on her fame from the TLC series to make money online with sponsored posts.

The 90 Day Fiance star has now become a small business owner with her makeup line. Here is everything we know.

Tiffany launches a new palette for her makeup line

The 90 Day Fiance star announced the pinky winky palette for the Addy Rose collection on her Instagram page

“Get your hands on this STUNNING pinky winky palette for sale now!” she captioned the post adding that the palette was “almost sold out.”

The launch seemingly got a positive response, with many supporters asking for more details.

A fan in the comment section of Tiffany’s Instagram page wrote: “Wait! You launched!? How did I miss this!? I’m going shopping right now!”

Another commenter asked whether she will add more items to her makeup line: “The colors are beautiful!! Will you have blush and lipstick as well?”

“Is the makeup cruelty-free?” another potential customer added.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Tiffany modeled the palette, showing a before and after:

Tiffany explains Addy Rose name

The 90 Day Fiance star revealed that her makeup line is named after her two children during an Instagram Q&A.

Adrian is her son’s middle name – Addy for short and Rose for daughter with Ronald, Carly Rose.

Addy Rose cosmetics has over 50,000 followers on its Instagram page.

Franco has launched three products on the official website: a Flat shadow brush, a blending brush, and the Pinky Winky Palette.

Will Tiffany Franco return to 90 Day Fiance?

Tiffany and Ronald’s marriage is still on the rocks and the mother of two had weight loss surgery in June.

Therefore, she will likely have a storyline that could keep viewers intrigued. Tiffany and Ronald have appeared in two spin-off series, so fans should expect to see more from the couple in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.