90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco reveals she had weight loss surgery in June

Tiffany has revealed she had weight loss surgery during the tell-all. Pic credit: @TiffanyFrancoSmith/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All is about to drop, and TLC viewers are more than ready to see how the couples have endured since filming wrapped. One of the most questionable relationships thus far has been Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco.

TLC fans have formed ideas about Tiffany’s sudden change in appearance on social media as of late. Finally, their questions were answered. During Angela Deem’s segment, Tiffany let the truth slip.

Tiffany reveals she had surgery in June

Angela was sharing her journey through her recent weight loss surgery, telling host Shaun Robinson that her husband, Michael, didn’t support her. Tiffany piped up and admitted she would be getting the same surgery too.

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared that Ronald was not one hundred percent supportive. Ronald revealed that he believed his wife could achieve her weight loss goal by just working out harder.

The South African felt that she would value the result more if she worked and sweated for the outcome instead of just going under the knife.

Tiffany understood where her husband was coming from and noted, “Surgery changes the food you can take but not your mind.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Tiffany’s mom gave a tour of the hospital

Back in June, Tiffany’s mother, Maggie, took over her daughter’s Instagram to give chronic updates after her daughter mentioned she would be in the hospital for a couple of days.

Pic credit: TLC

The videos showed Maggie walking through the halls, showing off the hallway and signs. No extra information was given away at that time.

Tiffany had a bad relationship with food

At the end of June, Tiffany opened up about how hard it had been for her to lose the extra weight she was carrying, revealing she struggled with starvation and binge eating.

The rest of Tiffany and Ronald’s segment wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns, as the recovering addict accused the mother of two of flirting with the cameraman.

Ronald’s jealousy reared its ugly head as Tiffany continued to shut her partner down. Ronald became more enraged and accused his wife of being too strong-headed.

90 Day Fiance viewers are looking forward to the second half of the reunion Tell All, which is set to show more drama from Tiffany and Ronald. Hopefully, Tiffany will finally be able to reveal her new mommy makeover once and for all.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.