90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Ronald Smith shares screenshot of nasty message sent by Tiffany Franco

Ronald Smith puts wife Tiffany Franco on blast. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith and his wife Tiffany Franco are at it again, but this time it’s Ronald who shared screenshots of a profanity-laced message from his wife.

The scene is all too familiar as just a few weeks ago, Tiffany was the one who shared a barrage of shocking messages sent by Ronald. However, they both decided to keep their drama off social media following the nasty spat. But now things are all out in the open again.

Ronald Smith puts Tiffany Franco on blast

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? after cast member claimed that the drama between him and Tiffany started after he posted a photo of himself on Instagram.

His wife apparently thought that he was posting the photo for attention and was very upset in the message she sent.

“So Tiffany sends me this after giving me s**t for posting a selfie,” revealed Ronald. “Told me I must remove it because I’m seeking attention apparently. I was like um? So I can never post a selfie? I asked. She said no only with her and family.”

Ronald added, “I’m just over it. can’t and won’t be spoken to like that never again…that’s why I broke up the last time…PS there’s a difference between a husband and a puppy on [a] string that you still think I am.”

Pic credit:ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Ronald Smith shares nasty message from Tiffany Franco

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? also shared the screenshot of Tiffany’s message which was riddled with the F-bombs.

It reads, “F**k yourself, f**k your friend,f**k your car…I’m never going to be a priority in your life, so literally keep that energy, stay busy.”

She continued, ” I won’t call you again, don’t f**king call me fake motherf**ker . Can’t believe all these people actually think you’re a good father…go tell your f**king lies somewhere else…”

Pic credit:ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Ronald posted a note along with the screenshot, which reads, “I’m so touched she made a post about me.” He also posted a laughing emoji.

The post that Tiffany allegedly wrote is also evident in the screenshot but it’s not on her Instagram page so it’s unclear where she posted the message, which reads “To all you women that is so thirsty for my husband. Enjoy, this man literally goes and gets highlights done in his hair but still not a penny from him to help with the kids. LOL enjoy your prize.”

Also, check out Ronald’s post below and — his fancy blond highlights — that apparently started all the drama.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.