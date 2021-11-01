Thomas Jacobs pokes fun at ‘red flags’ as he and Becca Kufrin share Bull and Matador Halloween costumes

Bachelor in Paradise stars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs made fun of his villain reputation from The Bachelorette on Halloween. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs got clever with their Halloween costumes this year.

Becca and Thomas made fun of Thomas’ villain reputation from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Becca dressed up as a matador with a red cape attached to her sleeve. Thomas wore a zip-up, fuzzy bull costume.

Becca trolls everyone who warned her about Thomas on Halloween

Becca uploaded a silly video of Thomas charging through her red cape, which resembled the “red flags” warning that many people gave Becca about dating Thomas.

As Azucar Moreno’s Olé played in the background, Thomas continued to run back and forth every time Becca lifted the cape.

She added an enthusiastic “Olé” to her post.

Thomas spelled it out for everyone in the comments when he wrote, “Charging through all my red flags like.”

Thomas also posted a series of photos from their Halloween night out.

The first picture is a close-up of him on the dance floor while the second is another video of Becca as the matador and him “charging through the red flags.”

Last but not least, Becca and Thomas posed with fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Natasha Parker.

He captioned the post, “When she said we were going to grab life by the horns, wasn’t expecting this…”

Becca returned the favor and also cleverly referenced his “red flags,” writing, “They warned me about your red flags, so figured I’d get my own to match.”

Becca and Thomas took the high road when it comes to the hate that Thomas has gotten in the most creative way possible.

Becca and Thomas defied the odds since Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise viewers had mixed reactions when Becca and Thomas started dating in the latter half of the season.

The Bachelorette only just started airing when filming for Bachelor in Paradise started so Becca didn’t get to see Thomas be dubbed the villain.

His fellow contestants accused him of only being on the show to become the next Bachelor.

Katie even gave him a dramatic sendoff saying, “Your Bachelor audition is officially over.”

His fellow The Bachelorette contestants like Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall tried to warn everyone about Thomas but the ladies, especially Becca, didn’t seem to notice the “red flags” they were pointing out.

Becca and Thomas thrived on Bachelor in Paradise up until the last day when Becca said she felt they didn’t know each other well enough yet to commit to a relationship.

However, once filming wrapped, Becca got Thomas’ number and apologized for dumping him, and claimed she wanted to give their relationship a shot in the real world.

Based on how they spent their Halloween, Becca and Thomas still seem to be going pretty strong.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.