Becca Kufrin revealed her wild list of demands in order to join Bachelor in Paradise cast

Becca Kufrin was the first lead to return to Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin aka The Bachelorette in Paradise was the first lead in history to return to the franchise and take an additional stab at love by appearing on the summer-themed spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise.

Fans became invested in her journey to finding love after her time as a contestant on The Bachelor, winning Arie Luyendyk’s final rose, only for her to get dumped later for his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

And while the relationship that she found while lead as The Bachelorette didn’t work out, she’s probably glad she returned as the Bachelor Nation alum might’ve left Mexico with a lasting connection.

However, her return to Paradise didn’t come without a price and Becca Kufrin recently revealed a wild list of demands that it took in order to join the Bachelor in Paradise cast.

Becca Kufrin reveals wild list of demands in order to join Bachelor in Paradise cast

Becca agreed to come back to the franchise but she didn’t do it without making major contract demands.

While some islanders in Paradise are paid per day, Becca is one of the most loved of the Bachelor Nation and the ex-lead has the stature to make these asks.

While on the Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, Becca explained how she ultimately ended up in Paradise. “It kind of transpired because two of my best friends, who work on the show, who also weren’t supposed to be working on the season, ended up getting roped in and they were like, ‘Will you just come? It’ll be fun.'”

“And I’m like, ‘Look, if I’m gonna go, I have a lot of demands here,'” the 31-year-old added.

As for her demands, the publicist admitted she had a list, “Minno on the beach, like, the most random extreme things. I want daily shrimp tacos, whatever I can get. I’m gonna, like, try to finagle a pretty decent contract here … I asked for a trip back to Thailand, I think, that obviously was not accepted.”

Becca found a connection in Thomas Jacobs

It’s clear the former Bachelorette is happy she got convinced into going to Bachelor in Paradise as this time around, she might’ve found a lasting connection in Thomas Jacobs, a contestant from Katie Thurston’s season.

Although Becca chose to leave Mexico single, the publicist sought out Thomas’ phone number as soon as she got her phone back.

Since then, Becca has traveled to San Diego to be with Thomas and the couple has “picked up right where they left off.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.