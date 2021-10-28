Becca Kufrin gushes over boyfriend Thomas Jacobs: ‘I love this life with you’

Becca Kufrin made a historic return to Bachelor in Paradise last season. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin made the historic return to Bachelor Nation by choosing to give another stab at love in the hot, summer spin-off, Bachelor in Paradise.

While the publicist went to Bachelor in Paradise for some time at the beach and even admitted to a wild list of demands, she didn’t expect to leave with a real love connection.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs aka “Thecca” was the connection that fans did not see coming and the 31-year-old recently gushed on social media about her new boyfriend.

Becca gushes over boyfriend Thomas Jacobs

Becca made her mark in Bachelor Nation during her time as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor. Although she received the final rose, she was famously dumped later for his runner-up Lauren Burnham.

It seems the connection she was waiting for was in Bachelor in Paradise and it was found with an unlikely partner.

Posing in Thomas’s home base of San Diego, the couple recently shared some adorable moments that prove their relationship is stronger than ever since leaving the ABC show.

It’s clear Becca’s happy as she captioned the photo, “I love this life with you.”

While Thomas Jacobs was edited as the villain of Katie Thurston’s season, it’s clear Bachelor in Paradise Alums are here for this match.

Both Natasha Parker and Chelsea Vaughn expressed their happiness in the comment section for their fellow costars on finding love.

Katie Thurston also recently gave her seal of approval. While she originally accused him of having ulterior motives, the ex-Bachelorette seems to have had a change of heart.

Becca and Thomas left Paradise separately

While Becca and Thomas are loved up in real life, their future wasn’t looking so bright while on Bachelor in Paradise.

Finding a spark later on in the season, Becca left Thomas in tears as she chose to leave Paradise single, citing she felt she didn’t know real estate investor well enough to leave together.

However, since leaving Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Nation is well aware that Becca and Thomas have since reunited.

As to who called who first — it was Becca who sought out Thomas’ phone number to text him as soon as she got her phone back. Since then, the couple has been exploring their new connection along with hanging out with BIP alums.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.