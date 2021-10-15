Here’s how Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs reunited after Bachelor in Paradise breakup

“Thecca” was the couple no one saw coming on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs aka “Thecca” was the connection that fans did not see coming on Bachelor in Paradise.

Finding a spark later in the season, Becca left Thomas in tears as she chose to leave Paradise single, citing she felt she didn’t know the Bachelorette season 17 villain well enough to leave together.

Here’s how Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs reunited about their Bachelor in Paradise breakup

However, since their Bachelor in Paradise breakup, fans know that Thomas and Becca have since reunited.

As to who called who first — it was Becca who sought out Thomas’ phone number as soon as she got her phone back.

Explaining on the Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation podcast that they didn’t delve into the serious relationship talks until their last day on the beach, Becca revealed, “It was in those moments where I saw how committed he actually was to being in this relationship and wanting to truly fight for it where it was a new experience for me and I was like, ‘That’s really special.'”

“And if he’s willing to do that then I’m willing to do that too. We came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment, I think that was game-changing for me because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me,” the 31-year-old added.

As for Thomas, he was left hurt in the process. Revealing the first text came from Becca, the real estate investor explained, “She started off, ‘I know I’m probably the last person you want to hear from right now.’ And it couldn’t be further from the truth, that’s the one text I was waiting to hear.”

“[The breakup] showed us that we experienced something and it was taken away from us for a moment,” he added.

How their first meeting post-Paradise went

With Becca in Los Angeles and Thomas in San Diego, it isn’t a far trek between them to reunite.

Becca traveled to San Diego to be with her Bachelor in Paradise love interest and the two “picked up right where they left off.”

“We chatted until, like, three or four in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything,” she gushed while on the podcast. “The second I saw him — because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego — I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be.”

Even Thomas’s ex, Katie Thurston, celebrated their relationship and expressed that she thinks Becca and Thomas are genuinely happy together.

Are you here for “Thecca?”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.