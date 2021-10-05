Thomas Jacobs possibly spoils his relationship status with Becca Kufrin in a heartfelt post

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin continue to fall for one another on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 has produced some pretty solid couples which could be a good sign that there will be several engagements during the finale.

However, as always, there will also be couples that decide they aren’t ready to take their relationship to the next level and choose to break up on the beach.

Typically, there’s some mystery around which couples will make it and which won’t in the finale, but Thomas Jacob’s recent post might have spoiled the status of his relationship with Becca Kufrin.

Thomas Jacobs expresses his gratitude for Becca Kufrin

Thomas has continually shared cute photos of him and Becca during their time on Bachelor in Paradise and as the season 7 finale fast approaches, Thomas wrote a particularly heartfelt message gushing about Becca.

In the post, Thomas shared a photo of Becca wrapping her arms around him and smiling while Thomas kisses her forehead on the beach.

Thomas’ telling caption read, “I feel safe with you. As if nothing could ever go terribly wrong…Thank you for being someone who I can put my trust in, someone who would never hurt me, someone who would never push ‘us’ away… #BachelorinParadise #FinaleNight #TheccaNation”

Not only is the message incredibly sweet and vulnerable, but it also adds fuel to the speculations that Thomas and Becca remain in a relationship after paradise.

Thomas used the hashtag, #TheccaNation, in his caption which suggests he’s aware of the couple-nickname that fans have given him and Becca and he appears to ship the relationship just as much as the Bachelor in Paradise fans.

While the post received lots of love from followers and stars within The Bachelor franchise, some people questioned why Thomas would share such a revealing post before the finale aired and even wondered if he meant to post this after the finale since he clearly appears to be professing his love for Becca.

However, Thomas appeared to laugh off the accusations and tease that he’s trolling, although it’s pretty clear Thomas has caught serious feelings for Becca.

Are Thomas and Becca still together?

While the BIP finale will officially confirm the status of Becca and Thomas’ relationship, there have been plenty of sources that suggest Thomas and Becca are in fact still a couple after Bachelor in Paradise wrapped.

From Becca being spotted at Thomas’ family event to Becca defending Thomas in her comment section, to even some noting that Thomas’ mother follows Becca on Instagram, many strongly believe that all these signs point to Thomas and Becca still being together, regardless of if they get engaged or not.

However, Bachelor in Paradise is often full of surprises so we’ll have to tune in to see just how Thomas and Becca’s time in paradise concludes.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.