These Below Deck men and their adorable dogs bring new meaning to man’s best friend

There’s nothing like a man with his dog, and some Below Deck fan-favorite hunks are bringing new meaning to the term man’s best friend with their four-legged pals.

The Below Deck franchise has given fans some drool-worthy of male crew members throughout the series. Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Down Under definitely have some eye candy on the respective shows.

Thankfully, these hunky guys keep fans entertained and swooning via social media. One thing that really gets female Below Deck fans talking is seeing one of those fan-favorite male crew members with their furry best friends.

Below Deck and Below Deck Med with their doggie best friends

Eddie Lucas has traded in yachting life and reality television life for that of doggie daddy. The first officer recently revealed he wasn’t asked to return to Below Deck after spending five seasons on the show.

This year Eddie not only bought his first house but added his buddy Bert to the Lucas family.

“I would like to introduce you all to the newest member of my family! Bert! AKA “Big Bert” “baby Bert” “berto” follow along with him on his very own page @b.bert.lucas #redfoxenglishlabpuppy,” Eddie wrote on an IG post introducing his new BFF.

Below Deck Med alum Bobby Giancola kicked off the Below Deck dog craze last year. In November, Bobby announced Ruby The French Bulldog was keeping his life busy as the only female in his life.

Since then, Ruby is often featured on Bobby’s social media account, proving that Bobby takes his furry pal with him whenever he can.

Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 is another male cast member who has made quite a few changes this year. Hot on the heels of him moving to Hawaii with his girlfriend, Alex revealed earlier this month he’s a doggie daddy.

“Meet cooper welcome to the Hawaiian lifestyle my guy,” Alex wrote on an Instagram post introducing Cooper to his followers.

Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram

Chef Adam Glick, who was on Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, may not be lucky in love, but he considers himself the luckiest man ever because of his pal Tex. The other day Adam shared a video reliving the moment he found his best buddy five years ago.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht hunks bring new meaning to man’s best friend

Hunky engineer Colin MacRae has become a Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite because of his good looks and pot-stirring ways on the hit yachting show. Colin made fans swoon further recently when he shared of him living his best life on his boat with his new four-legged friends.

“Dad bod boat life…Post surf chill out with me boys,” he wrote, making fun of himself.

This year, Tom Pearson didn’t last all season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but he did leave an impression. The deckhand has a lot to learn about yachting.

However, he quickly realized that a man with an adorable dog drives the ladies crazy. Tom shared a post on Instagram announcing his new friend, Xena.

The men of the Below Deck franchise have fans buzzing as they show off their love and appreciation for the dogs in their lives.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck and Below Deck Med are currently on hiatus.