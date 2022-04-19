These are the best viewer reactions to the 90 Day Fiance cast so far

90 Day Fiance viewers have reacted to Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance so far. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers are only one episode in to Season 9, but there has been an influx of opinions on social media about the cast, their behavior, and circumstances.

From how the cast members present themselves to some of their actions on the show, viewers have taken note and reacted on social media.

90 Day Fiance fans shared their thoughts on Season 9 so far

One episode has been enough for 90 Day Fiance fans to feel like sharing their thoughts on the Season 9 cast.

Twitter was ablaze with memes and statements from viewers about what they had seen on the show so far.

Regarding Emily and her situation, one viewer had a popular notion.

They asked, “Anyone else catch how Emily clearly fetishizes Kobe? …And how her family is giving racist vibes..?”

Anyone else catch how Emily clearly fetishizes Kobe? …And how her family is giving racist vibes..? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/9tpSl2IlAt — here for the mess (@thenewyorka) April 18, 2022

It looks like Jibri has rubbed viewers the wrong way because a popular tweet painted him in a negative light.

The tweet featured an image of Jibri from the show and said, “‘I’m a hustler’ = unemployed.”

Although 90 Day viewers have barely met Miona, her online presence has made viewers throw shade at her, specifically the idea that she is blackfishing.

A tweet put photos from Miona’s social media side-by-side and remarked, “EVERY question for Miona at the tell all better be about the blackfishing because wtaf is going on here.”

EVERY question for Miona at the tell all better be about the blackfishing because wtaf is going on here #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UwalBTneja — Shaynizzle (@shaynizzl) April 18, 2022

Bilal’s prank on Shaeeda did not sit well with 90 Day viewers who reacted on Twitter.

One person had a top opinion that read,”I do not like when people manipulate folks they’re dating in order to ‘test’ them. Bilal isn’t ‘pranking’ Shaeeda, he’s lying to her. That isn’t a great way to start a relationship.”

Kara seems to have made viewers curious with her balloon garland business. One fan even made a popular comparison.

They said, “Kara got a balloon business. That’s one of them jobs that them people on House Hunters have. The husband is a professional pencil sharpener and the wife owns a balloon business and their budget for the house is $3.4 mil.”

What can viewers expect next episode of 90 Day Fiance?

Since 90 Day Fiance viewers were only introduced to four out of the seven couples that will be featured this season, it is safe to assume that fans will meet a few more cast members.

Some airport meetings and background information might also be given next episode.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.