The Voice fans react to ‘beautiful moment’ between contestant and Cynthia Erivo

The Voice Season 27 is in full swing, and fans are gushing over a sweet moment between Cynthia Erivo and a contestant.

The Wicked actress joined the singing competition as Team Buble’s battle advisor, and she’s already making her mark.

During a recent practice, Cynthia had a heartwarming reunion with one performer who remembered how she helped him during a very dark time.

The clip was posted online, and fans were in their feelings about the full-circle moment.

Meanwhile, the singer in question, Dimitrius Graham, had more to say about Cynthia’s impact on his life, proclaiming, “I love you.”

Unfortunately, his reunion with Cynthia was short-lived, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Cynthia Erivo has a ‘beautiful moment’ with The Voice contestant

While helping Dimitrius from Team Buble prepare for the battle round, he thanked Cynthia for her past help.

Coach Michael Buble was surprised to discover that the budding singer knew the actress.

“I met Cynthia a while ago,” shared Dimitrius, noting that, at the time, he was doing gigs in Los Angeles.

“I was in a super dark place… and I would just write Cynthia,” he continued. “Her just responding, being loving and caring, really saved my life.”

A clip of the heartwarming scene was posted on The Voice Instagram page with the caption, “Wait, this is seriously the sweetest reunion ever. 🫶 don’t miss #TheVoice—watch @nbc on @peacock.”

The Voice viewers react to Cynthia and Dimitrius’ reunion

The Voice fans loved the sweet reunion between Cynthia and Dimitrius, and they said as much in the comments.

“What a beautiful moment @thisismeechi ❤️❤️ @cynthiaerivo we love youuuuuuuuum,” wrote a commenter.

“Real Celebrities that take the time 🙌🙌 I’m glad you made it out the dark and that someone was there to help you❤️,” posted someone else.

An Instagram user exclaimed, “This is the best thing on The Voice thus far.”

Another added, “I love this so much 🩵🩵.”

Someone else wrote, “I also love the voice for this.”

Despite the sweet moment, Dimitirius’s time in the singing competition has since ended.

He shared a goodbye message on Instagram and a photo from his last performance, thanking everyone for their support.

“Today was my last day, and I’m feeling a little down, but I want to express my gratitude to @nbcthevoice for this incredible journey,” wrote Dimitrius. “Thank you @michaelbuble for your mentorship and guidance; it’s been an honor.”

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.