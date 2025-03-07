Gabby Windey shares the surprising reason she hates The Voice coach Michael Buble

Gabby Windey has never been one to bite her tongue and she has a bone to pick with The Voice coach Michael Buble.

When asked to name a male celebrity she hates, Gabby didn’t need time to think about it.

She instantly threw out Michael’s name, referencing a moment between them when she competed in Dancing with the Stars.

The Feeling Good singer was a guest judge on the popular dancing show in Season 31 when Gabby was partnered with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

During the event-themed Michael Buble Night, Gabby and Val danced the rumba to the song Home.

However, the 34-year-old was less than thrilled with the guest judge’s critique, and to this day she’s still holding a grudge.

Here’s why Gabby Windey hates Michael Buble

Gabby played a game of Cheap Shots with Cosmopolitan, but the Bachelor alum didn’t take any shots; instead, she opted to answer all the questions.

One card read, “Name one male celeb you’ve worked with that you hate, and explain why.”

“Michael Buble,” she answered instantly.

Gabby explained that she is not a fan of the singer because of the score he gave her as a guest judge on DWTS during Week 6.

“He didn’t give me a perfect score on Dancing with the Stars but he did look me up and down in my outfit,” said Gabby. “So whose side are you on?”

Meanwhile, Gabby, who placed second in the competition, didn’t get a low score from Michael.

The popular Canadian singer gave her a nine for her rumba, the same score as the other judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and the recently departed Len Goodman.

Bruno Tonioli was the only judge who gave the dancing duo a perfect 10 that night.

Gabby Windey won The Traitors Season 3

Meanwhile, Gabby, who we first met on Season 26 of The Bachelor, has been making the reality TV rounds since.

After losing out on snagging the final rose on The Bachelor, she and Rachel Recchia were joint bachelorettes for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

She then starred on Dancing with the Stars, and after placing second in the competition, she joined the DWTS tour.

Gabby recently starred in Season 3 of The Traitors and won the game with Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and Ivar Mountbatten.

The foursome made it to the end, voting to end the game and splitting the cash prize.

Check out Gabby’s Cheap Shots with Cosmopolitan below.

The Traitors 3 is currently streaming on Peacock.