The Voice Season 27 schedule changes you need to know

Season 27 of The Voice kicked off with a bang on February 3, and the Monday night premiere is getting rave reviews.

Coaches John Legend, Michael Buble, returning coach Adam Levine, and newbie Kelsea Ballerini started picking their teams during night one of the blind auditions.

Viewers are excited about the show, but there are some important schedule changes to note.

First, if you’re expecting a new episode tonight, you’ll be disappointed.

This season, the blind auditions will no longer air on Monday and Tuesday nights as they have in the past.

However, that’s not the only change you should be aware of this season.

The Voice has made big scheduling changes for Season 27

The Voice aired its premiere on Monday night, but there’s no new episode on Tuesday night.

This season, new episodes will only air on Monday nights for the blind auditions and will continue until the Season 27 singoffs.

However, the schedule will change again during the live shows.

NBC announced that some new episodes will air on Tuesday nights during the live shows, but the specific dates have not been revealed.

More information about this will be available closer to the Season 27 finale in May.

For now, new episodes will be available every Monday night on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Here’s what happened during the premiere

It was an exciting Season 27 premiere for the voice. Last season’s newbie, Michael Buble, was joined by John Legend, and coach Adam Levin returned to the big red chair after a few years away.

However, all eyes were on newbie Kelsea Ballerini, who ultimately impressed viewers with some strong picks for Team Kelsea.

The contestants dazzled the judges from the get-go, with all four turning their chairs for the first blind audition singer, Grace Miller Moody.

She ultimately picked Adam as her coach, which wasn’t surprising since she belted out one of his songs for her audition.

11 contestants made it to the blind audition stage, and only two did not get a chair turn from any of the four judges.

Things went off without a hitch throughout the night, with the foursome each snagging performers for their team.

So far, here’s how things are lining up for the coaches as they build their team.

Team Legend has one singer, Renzo, on his team so far, while Team Buble has snagged two contestants, Jadyn Cree and Carlos Santiago.

Kelsea already has three people on her team: Angie Rey, Dan Kiernan, and Iris Herrera.

There are also three people on Team Adam: Ethan Eckenroad, Grace Miller Moody, and Darius J.

The Voice Season 27 airs on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.