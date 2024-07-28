The Voice: Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter says she has ‘nightmares’ about her audition

Many contestants likely experience nervousness, stress, and apprehension when auditioning for a reality TV show.

However, auditioning for The Voice brought “nightmares” for Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha.

She shared her thoughts about the experience, even suggesting one of the coaches probably shouldn’t have spun that chair around.

The latest remarks arrive as The Voice approaches a new season with new coaches, including singer Michael Buble and rapper Snoop Dogg.

In addition, Gwen Stefani is rejoining the coaching lineup, while Reba McEntire is the only coach returning from the previous season.

Adam Levine, the coach initially impressed by Natasha, will also return for a future season, hoping to choose the right singers and claim another win.

Natasha Bure says she ‘hated’ her audition on The Voice

Last week, former The Voice contestant Natasha Bure appeared on The Sit and Chat podcast hosted by Jake Short and her boyfriend, Bradley Steven Perry.

“I have nightmares about it,” she told them about her audition on The Voice.

“I hated it,” she shared, adding, “Adam Levine turned in the first maybe ten seconds of singing, and then the rest of the song could not have sounded worse – like, actually, it was really unfortunate.”

Natasha appeared briefly in Season 11 in 2016, with her The Voice Blind audition airing on Episode 5. In addition to Levine, other coaches who listened to her performance included Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Miley Cyrus.

Unfortunately for Natasha, her audition lives on through the internet. A YouTube video highlights her performance, which doesn’t seem all that bad.

“Lots of cool stuff in there,” Shelton said at the start of Natasha’s singing, with Cyrus and Keys listening further to make up their minds.

However, Levine seemed impressed enough early in the audition to slam his red button, turning his chair around to face Natasha. Her mother, Candace, was shown cheering her on during the moment.

Just a few episodes later, Natasha got eliminated in the Battle round by Riley Elmore. Natasha performed Justin Timberlake’s Cry Me a River ahead of her elimination.

Natasha also agreed singing competition shows have less relevance now

During Natasha’s appearance on the podcast, the hosts also mentioned how singing shows used to “mean something” but don’t seem to as much these days.

Natasha agreed with their remarks, bringing up former American Idol winners Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood as examples of singers who achieved success after their TV shows.

“There’s so many of them,” Natasha said regarding the various singing competition show winners who nobody seems to know of now.

Most of the singers who’ve achieved success and fame since appearing on singing competition shows have done so on American Idol. Others included Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and Chris Daughtry.

While Natasha “hated” her audition on The Voice, participating in reality TV competition shows runs in the family.

Before Natasha attempted The Voice, her mother competed in Dancing With the Stars, showing she had skills on the dancefloor by finishing third overall in Season 18.

The Voice Season 26 premieres on Monday, September 23, at 8/7c on NBC.