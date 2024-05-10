The Bachelor, American Idol, and Dancing with the Stars renewed by ABC

ABC just renewed seven shows including three popular reality TV series that draw millions of viewers.

Get ready for a 2024-2025 lineup full of sure hits as the network brings back its best performers.

Variety reports that The Bachelor will return in early 2025 after a successful season with Joey Graziadei breathed new life into the series.

We’ll also get new seasons of American Idol sans Katy Perry – with calls for Jelly Roll to replace her.

Dancing with the Stars also returns to the network, along with What Would You Do?, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Shark Tank.

ABC will also be airing Celebrity Family Feud, Let’s Make a Deal, Claim to Fame, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? this summer.

One show that didn’t get renewed was America’s Funniest Home Videos, which has seen 34 seasons with ABC. It’s still not been decided if the long-running series will return.

New ABC renewals join The Golden Bachelorette

Earlier this year, ABC announced another Bachelor Nation spin-off after casting news for The Golden Bachelorette was made public.

After the huge success of The Golden Bachelor, a senior woman will be taking the lead this time, as dozens of senior men compete for her heart.

The Golden Bachelorette will air in the fall of 2024; as will Dancing with the Stars. Even though filming begins soon, we still don’t know who the star is.

Bachelor in Paradise is noticeably missing from the renewal list and many Bachelor Nation fans worry that the series may have been canceled.

At this time, there has not been a cancellation announcement. The show may end up paused for the upcoming fall 2024 television season as franchise fans clearly favored The Golden Bachelor over the previously popular beach hit.

Will Jelly Roll replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

Now we know that American Idol returns without Katy Perry. The Dark Horse singer already made it known that she wants country music superstar Jelly Roll to replace her when she exits after the current season.

Will that mean too much country influence on the judges’ panel? That is yet to be seen but Jelly Roll has already said that he’s not been offered the job yet but already accepted it after a successful run this season as a mentor.

The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars are currently on hiatus. American Idol airs on Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.