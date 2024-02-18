Here’s who Reality Steve thinks will be The Golden Bachelorette lead

The Golden Bachelorette is coming this fall.

ABC made it official during the Television Critics Association’s winter tour.

While we know the show is coming and that it will debut in the fall of 2024, we don’t know yet who will be the star.

We also know that The Golden Bachelorette is currently casting as they fill up the cast of senior men looking to wow whoever takes on the lead role.

There has been a lot of speculation about who will be The Golden Bachelorette lead, even before the show was official.

In fact, The Golden Bachelor viewers were talking about who they’d want for the senior woman-led spin-off

Reality Steve offers up his Golden Bachelorette prediction

Like much of Bachelor Nation, Reality Steve has his guess about who will be The Golden Bachelorette lead, and it’s worth noting that he’s playing it safe with this guess.

After all, it’s pretty common for the runner-up to be the lead for an upcoming spin-off season. In fact, Joey Graziadei was the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette.

Charity Lawson came in third place on Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor, and Zach came in fourth on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelor.

In any case, Reality Steve thinks Leslie Fhima will be cast as The Golden Bachelorette lead, and we have to say that’s a likely bet.

Many thought it would be Faith Martin, but she denied that she’d be the star back in December when she shared the casting call for the upcoming show.

Other fan-favorites who could be The Golden Bachelorette lead

Of course, Leslie Fhima isn’t the only Golden Bachelor cast member who would make an amazing lead on the senior woman-led spin-off.

Several others have been called out as possibilities – including Susan Noles, who officiated Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding in January.

There have also been calls for Ellen Goltzer or Edith Aguirre to take the top spot.

The only The Golden Bachelor cast member that viewers have overwhelmingly said they don’t want in the role is the villain of Gerry’s season – Kathy Swarts.

Some thought she might be in the running for the top spot after she emceed the party before Gerry and Theresa’s wedding ceremony. It was suggested that she might be auditioning for the role with her sometimes crude humor and willingness to say just about anything.

The Golden Bachelorette is coming in the fall of 2024 to ABC.