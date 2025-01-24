The Traitors 3 spoilers: Episode 5 from January 23 sends two more people packing

A fifth episode for The Traitors 3 debuted on Thursday night.

The Traitors were reacting to what happened at the recent Roundtable where Bob the Drag Queen was Banished.

Bob had tried to steer the discussions toward someone else, but Boston Rob Mariano flipped it back on him. Drama ensued, and Bob went home.

Rob, Danielle Reyes, and Carolyn Wiger were the three remaining Traitors. They had to Murder someone else.

The trio was not on the same page, and Carolyn felt like Rob wasn’t listening to her.

An untenable atmosphere has developed among the trio.

Who did the Traitors Murder in Episode 5?

The Traitors Murdered Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac to open the episode.

Rob pushed for it, Danielle caved, and Carolyn went the majority despite putting forward other options.

Drama in the castle

Wes Bergmann from The Traitors started pushing the idea that Rob was a Traitor. Lord Ivar Mountbatten took that information to Rob, who then confronted Wes.

Wes denied the accusation to Rob but then admitted in a confessional that he had done it.

Danielle had a segment where she spoke about not letting Rob push her around, but also that she needed a Traitor to work with, and it wasn’t Carolyn.

A challenge for money and safety

The players were asked riddles by host Alan Cumming. Players could step forward if they knew the answer to earn the team money. Answering correctly also meant nominating a player to win a Shield. Two players could win Shields.

The trick was that people answering later could knock those people off the nomination board. Players could also answer more than one riddle correctly.

Derrick Levasseur from Big Brother and Tom Sandoval nominated themselves.

Danielle nominated Dolores Catania and took down Derrick. He was not happy.

Chrishell Stause got one right and replaced Tom’s picture with hers.

Danielle replaced Chrishell with Derrick.

Ciara Miller replaced Derrick with herself.

Dolores and Ciara finished the challenge with Shields. They also won $15,000 for the prize pot.

Tense Roundtable on The Traitors 3

Many names were brought up at the Episode 5 Roundtable. Rob, Ciara, and Nikki had the most detractors.

Rob deflected very well, all while not attacking anyone else at the Roundtable. Many people were suspicious of him but unwilling to take the shot.

Nikki Garcia was Banished in a very one-sided vote. Nikki was very heartbroken that her close allies also turned on her.

A quick summary of The Traitors 3, Episode 5

Robyn Dixon and Nikki Garcia were eliminated during Episode 5. That’s eight players who have now been eliminated from The Traitors 3.

More news from The Traitors 3

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.