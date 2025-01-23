Wells Adams revealed he was tipped off about being a target by Dylan Efron on The Traitors 3

The Traitors 3 featured a surprising first Banishment, but Wells Adams revealed he had been warned.

During the second episode of the season, Wells from Bachelor Nation appeared blindsided during the first Roundtable.

It wasn’t easy to predict who would be Banished first because most players seemed lost on who the Traitors were this season.

Wells, Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten were mentioned as possible Traitors at the Roundtable.

Robyn and Ivar received four votes each, but Wells got a fifth vote to send him packing.

The early elimination of Wells shocked many viewers, but it turns out that Dylan Efron gave Wells a heads-up.

Dylan warned Wells about being at risk

“I had a little bit of heads up,” Wells Adams stated in a new interview. He was speaking about his early exit from the castle.

Wells explained that Dylan Efron came to him about 10 minutes before the Roundtable with a stark warning.

“Yo, I’m hearing your name,” Dylan allegedly told Wells. “Yeah, I don’t understand it either,” he added.

Dylan also suggested that Wells go to some “politicking around the house” before the vote.

Wells agreed it was a good idea but reacted too slowly, as the producers soon called them to the Roundtable.

This interesting nugget from Wells was revealed during his recent appearance on The Viall Files.

We will see Wells again at the Traitors 3 Reunion Show. That episode is released on the same night as the season finale this March.

“Welp, that was fast. Listen, I can stomach being banished, but how dare you get rid of an American treasure like @dorindamedley! Anyways, here’s us giving out superlatives to a bunch of people who betrayed us. #thetraitorsus @peacock,” Wells wrote on Instagram after his time on The Traitors 3.

Dylan Efron is still active on The Traitors 3

Dylan survived through the first four episodes and has become a hot topic on social media. He was on Down to Earth with his brother Zac Efron, and Bob the Drag Queen disparaged Zac during Episode 4.

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race was the latest player Banished after Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor dramatically turned on him.

More news and notes from The Traitors 3

Host Alan Cumming warned this season gets “intense and brutal.” He also warned that players almost have a physical fight soon.

Tony Vlachos predicted Carolyn will win The Traitors 3. The two-time Survivor winner called her “a genius” at the game.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.