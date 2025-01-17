The Traitors 3 recap: Two more players get eliminated in new episode

A new episode of The Traitors arrived Thursday night, with footage picking up after Tony Vlachos was Banished.

The four Traitors met behind the bookcase when we last saw these characters. They were tasked with short-listing three people to be Murdered.

Boston Rob Mariano, Carolyn Wiger, Danielle Reyes, and Bob the Drag Queen were selected as those first four Traitors.

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette heard Danielle’s voice behind the bookcase, raising her suspicions about the Big Brother legend.

She scurried away with that information, and the Traitors shortly left the secret room. But they left the bookcase open.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Dylan Efron came upon the open room but couldn’t figure out if anything had changed. He was worried that he had come to the room too late.

Dylan’s suspicions were confirmed later when host Alan Cumming called everyone to the backyard. Three people were placed in those coffins, and one person would soon be Murdered.

Three players short-listed for death on The Traitors 3

Jeremy Collins from Survivor, Nikki Garcia (a WWE wrestler), and Ciara Miller from Summer House were placed in the coffins.

Gabby shared her suspicions about Danielle at the next breakfast (before Danielle arrived), and nobody believed her.

Meanwhile, every person who wasn’t a Traitor stated they felt at least one Traitor was in the coffins. Some folks thought two Traitors were in them.

The Traitors Murdered Jeremy. Carolyn again disagreed with the choice since he was “alone” in the game now.

Nikki and Ciara suddenly had suspicions about them as people were convinced Traitors were hiding in the coffins.

"No. 1 most-watched unscripted series in the U.S." 😗✌️



Thank you for watching!!!! #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/ai706NKqDT — Peacock (@peacock) January 17, 2025

A new Mission and many Shields

The Episode 4 Mission had the players carrying parts of statues for each player up a big hill. The first 10 statues to be completed would reward the representative player with a Shield and safety.

Tom Sandoval, Bob the Drag Queen, Bob Harper, Boston Rob Mariano, Dylan Efron, Wes Bergmann, Britney Haynes, Danielle Reyes, Chrishell Stause, and Dolores Catania got Shields.

Out of nowhere, Bob the Drag Queen stated that one of Wes, Boston Rob, and Derrick had to be a Traitor. It rubbed Rob the wrong way.

Everyone without a Shield could be Murdered that night. A Banishment was also ahead, and the people who seemed to be at risk of being Banished were Nikki, Ciara, and Bob the Drag Queen.

A Banishment on The Traitors 3, Episode 4

The Episode 4 Roundtable began with Wes calling out Nikki and Derrick Levasseur calling out Ciara. Arguments began as people were convinced one had to be a Traitor.

Boston Rob jumped into the middle and claimed it was a distraction from the real Traitors. He then called out Bob the Drag Queen. Did Rob make a mistake? Bob turned everything on him. Rob may be at risk in the future.

Bob continued lashing out, calling Zac Efron “not a good” actor as he tried to shade Dylan. Bringing Dylan’s family into the game was not a good move.

The voting was intense, with Nikki, Ciara, and Bob the Drag Queen each getting multiple votes. But it was Bob the Drag Queen who got Banished.

More from The Traitors 3 and its players

We must wait for Episode 5 on January 23 to learn who Rob, Danielle, and Carolyn Banished next. That’s also when Rob has to explain what he just did.

Alan Cumming warned this season gets “intense and brutal.” He also teased that players almost have a physical fight soon.

Tony Vlachos predicted Carolyn will win The Traitors 3. He called her “a genius” at the game.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.