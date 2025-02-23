The Traitors 3: What is the Seer twist debuting on new episode?

Host Alan Cumming teased an upcoming twist on The Traitors 3.

Someone will win a special game-changing power during the next episode.

If it seems late in the game to introduce a twist, that’s because it is.

And yet, the producers want to shake things up a bit and introduce a twist seen on other countries’ versions of The Traitors.

The Traitors 3, Episode 10 will begin with Britney Haynes revealing whether or not she became a Traitor.

Danielle delivered an ultimatum to her fellow Big Brother alum, and Britney had to accept the invitation or be eliminated from the game.

A challenge on The Traitors 3 leads to a huge power

A new challenge will happen during the February 27 episode. And during that challenge, someone will become the Seer. In the other versions of The Traitors, the Seer was the person who won the challenge.

What can the Seer do on The Traitors 3?

“One player will win a power more valuable than anything we have seen before,” host Alan Cumming teased during the new episode preview.

“They will become the Seer. This power could turn the entire game on its head. Who will end this game like a true warrior?” Alan added.

The Seer then gets to pick a player to meet with. That chosen player must reveal if they are a Faithful or a Traitor.

Indeed, it is a game-changing twist for The Traitors, potentially revealing Danielle (or Britney) to someone trying to win that $250,000 prize pool.

This power gives the Traitors extra incentive to perform the best in the challenge; otherwise, someone could figure them out.

As a reminder, the final seven players are Britney Haynes from Big Brother, Danielle Reyes from Big Brother, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Gabby Windey from The Bachelor, Lord Ivar Mountbatten from England, and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

Previous episodes of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock. That includes the first two seasons filmed in the Scottish Highlands.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.