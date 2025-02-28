The Traitors 3 recap: Who made it to the finals?

The Traitors 3 aired its 10th episode on Thursday night, setting the stage for the upcoming season finale.

Only seven players remained after Survivor’s Carolyn Wiger was Banished and model Sam Asghari was Murdered in Episode 9.

When we last saw the players in the castle, Danielle Reyes (the final Traitor) got to ask someone to join her.

Britney Haynes was chosen. She could become a Traitor or be Murdered. She accepted the recruitment to become the second Traitor.

The other five remaining players were Gabby Windey from The Bachelor, Ivar Mountbatten from England, Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules.

Danielle and Britney agreed to protect Dolores and Dylan from being Banished or Murdered.

The Traitors Murdered another player

Britney suggested that Gabby or Tom needed to be Murdered. She said they were both on to Danielle.

Tom Sandoval was Murdered, leaving just six players left competing for the $250,000 prize pool.

Danielle and Britney also constructed a plan to make Gabby look guilty to the rest of the castle. They hoped she would be Banished at the final Roundtable.

Alan Cumming introduced a new challenge with a power on the line. The winner would become the Seer and the Seer could ask any player to reveal their true identity in the game. $30,000 was also on the line.

Capture the most gold and become the Seer

The clowns from earlier in the season returned with gold balloons for the first of three challenges. Some had gold, some did not.

The clowns shuffled around to hide which ones had money, and then the players were tasked with finding the ones who had money.

Britney and Dolores each banked $1,000 in the first challenge to take the lead.

The second challenge involved the dolls. The players pulled strings from randomly chosen dolls to reveal how much money they had earned.

Danielle, Britney, and Dolores had the most money after two challenges.

The third challenge gave the six players five minutes to collect as many gold coins as possible.

Alan announced he would reveal the Seer at the Roundtable.

An important final Roundtable

This was the final vote in which someone would reveal their true identity on the way out. Gabby and Danielle spent much time trying to defend themselves. Dolores also fired an arrow at Ivar because she felt the ladies were innocent.

The votes were Danielle, Ivar, Ivar, Danielle, Ivar, and Danielle. It was a 3-to-3 vote.

They went to a re-vote, but then the episode faded to black as Britney was about to reveal her vote. Did she turn on Danielle? Would she vote for Ivar? Stay tuned!

Dylan, Britney, Gabby, and Dolores made it to the Traitors finale. We will have to wait and see if Ivar or Danielle joins them.

The Traitors 3 season finale airs on Thursday, March 6. That’s also when the reunion show is released on Peacock.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.