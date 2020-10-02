The top 5 craziest moments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

While some fans think that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been going downhill, there is still plenty of drama.

With the cast member shakeups coming, who knows what could happen next season. There is still a lot of speculation about potential new cast members.

But there have been some crazy moments over the years on RHOBH. From drug accusations to broken glass to “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo…”

Perhaps one of the strangest parts of RHOBH was when Denise started yelling “Bravo” when she wanted them to cut filming.

She thought it was a way to get out of what she didn’t want to talk about!

Now, let’s take a look at some of the craziest moments on RHOBH from previous years. Are you ready?

The dinner in Hong Kong

The ladies traveled to Hong Kong in Season 7. At dinner, we saw several of the most explosive fights ever.

First, Eileen was trying to stick up for Dorit and asked Erika, “What do you want then? She didn’t kill your child.”

This caused a huge reaction for Erika since her son is a police officer. She knows the dangers of his job and worries about him often.

She got extremely upset and yelled at Eileen, which frightened her and the other women.

A few minutes later, Lisa Rinna accused Dorit of having people doing coke in her bathroom at a party.

Kyle’s shocked face said it all! The women were all stunned and a huge fight broke out when Dorit denied those claims.

Why did Lisa choose that moment to accuse Dorit of doing drugs?

Another dinner… another fight, this time in Amsterdam

Why does it seem like the women always fight more on their cast trips? When the women traveled to Amsterdam, a fight between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards stole the scene.

Lisa began to open up about her sister’s addiction and death and apologized to Kim. She kept mentioning Kim’s sobriety, which really struck a nerve.

Kim began to lash out. She called Eileen a “beast,” yelled at her sister Kyle, and started to threaten Lisa.

She said that she knew something about Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, which sparked a huge reaction in Lisa.

Lisa went to smack Kim but instead smashed a wine glass on the table and screamed, “Don’t you ever talk about my husband!”

Many of the ladies were very embarrassed about the broken glass and the yelling at a public restaurant.

They had to separate the women and it became a huge issue between the two of them. Yolanda, who was showing the women around her home country, was very embarrassed.

You might remember the infamous bunny that Lisa used to try to reconcile with Kim. She brought a stuffed bunny for her grandchild but Kim returned it at the reunion. Yikes.

The Dorit vs Camille drama

At a, you guessed it, dinner, Dorit had a little too much to drink. She was being very loud and acting a bit strange.

She started to yell, “Camille, you’re a stupid c–t!”

Camille did not take it well. She appeared calm at the dinner and tried to shrug off the comment. However, she was clearly very embarrassed because her new boyfriend David Meyer was with her. It was his first time meeting the ladies.

Camille decided to get even by giving her a ball gag the next time they saw each other! She wanted Dorit to know that she should have kept her mouth shut.

Their feud lasted a while with jabs back and forth.

It was pretty hilarious when Dorit showed up to the reunion wearing the ball gag as a bracelet, seeming to show that it didn’t bother her.

She then gave it to Andy Cohen for his clubhouse to live in infamy forever.

Poker night

Eileen and her husband Vince decided to host a fun poker night for the ladies. They wanted it to be a calm evening and something different.

When you get these women involved, the night usually takes a turn for the dramatic. Kim showed up and was acting very strange. She seemed drunk but this was when she was supposed to be sober.

The women kept asking if she was okay. Her sister Kyle took her to the bathroom to try to get to the bottom of her odd behavior.

Brandi tried to take over and take Kim home, but Kyle just didn’t want to let her sister go.

They argued and a pizza got thrown. This was during the time when Brandi and Kyle were fighting with Kim always in the middle.

The funniest part? When the ladies were arguing in the driveway, Vince was seen trying to watch without them noticing him!

The strange psychic

One of the craziest episodes comes from the first season. The episode is infamous for showing psychic Allison DuBois.

Allison was the inspiration for the show Medium. Boy was she acting strangely in this episode!

Camille hosted a dinner party and Allison showed up as her friend. She didn’t seem to like the ladies and didn’t want to give any psychic readings.

Kyle was very interested in mediums and asked if she would do a reading for her. This got Allison all worked up and she started telling Kyle that her husband will never emotionally fulfill her.

She also said, “I can tell you when she will die and what will happen to her family– I love that about me!”

The whole time she puffed on an e-cigarette. The whole scenario was just very odd and is one of the best scenes in the entire franchise.

What moment do you think is the craziest? There are a lot of other insane moments, including the scene that created the very popular meme of a yelling Taylor and a cat! Can you imagine being turned into a meme?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.