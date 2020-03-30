Andy Cohen returns with Watch What Happens Live — Here’s what to expect

Andy Cohen is currently battling COVID-19, but he’s set to premiere a new episode of Watch What Happens Live tonight!

The talk show host revealed the news on Instagram, telling his followers that he has been feeling better and that he will be returning to his morning show, Radio Andy, on Monday.

“[I]will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight,” Cohen also promised.

The Bravo exec revealed that his guest for tonight’s show will be The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Nene Leakes, Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, and actor Jerry O’ Connell, a fan of the Bravo housewives franchise.

Bravo also confirmed the news on their IG page

“WWHL is BACK, baby! Join the party TONIGHT!” Bravo stated.

This news comes after Andy previously announced that the show – now termed Watch What Happens Live@Home – would return on March 22.

However, a few hours after he posted, Andy shared another IG post in which he said the show had been scrapped after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen noted, “This is gonna be even lower-tech than WWHL, but as much of a party!”

He explained this to Variety, who first broke the news.

“Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious,” he said.

“I mean, we’re the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

WWHL@Home

Now that Andy is feeling better, he will shoot episodes while remaining in quarantine with guests appearing via video chat.

Initially, Nene Leakes, Jerry O’Connel and Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York were set to appear in the first episode.

However, for tonight’s show, Singer has been replaced with Lisa Rinna.

Other guests set to appear on WWHL@Home are Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright from Vanderpump Rules, Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Joe and Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

WWHL@Home airs tonight at 11/10 central on Bravo.