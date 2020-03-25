Andy Cohen separated from son during coronavirus recovery — Who is taking care of baby Ben?

Andy Cohen has been separated from his son during his recovery from coronavirus.

The Watch What Happens Live host shared how difficult it has been for him, as well as who is taking care of his precious little boy Ben.

The Bravo personality called into Sirius XM’s radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, to give fans an update on his condition following testing positive for COVID-19.

Andy revealed last week he had contracted the coronavirus and was taking the necessary precautions to keep Ben safe.

How is Ben holding up without Andy?

Andy admitted being away from his 1-year-old son has been the most challenging part of being quarantined.

The situation has been more difficult for Andy than his son Ben, who is being taken care of by his nanny.

Jeff, of course, wanted to know how Ben was doing since Andy was on lockdown in a bedroom away from the little boy.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part. But he’s great, and his nanny tested negative. Thank God,” Andy expressed.

He did not reveal his nanny by name.

The Bravo host went on to share the nanny has been a godsend. Andy believes if she could, the nanny would hose him down with Clorox to ensure Ben’s safety.

Jeff and Andy agree it would be far worse for their nannies to get the virus than either one of them.

How is Andy feeling?

Andy revealed he believes he is on day six and can still feel the virus making its way through his body.

“I have these moments every day where I’m like, ‘Oh wait, I think I feel totally better,’ and then 10 minutes later I’m like, ‘Ohh,'” he shared.

Along with merely feeling like crap, Andy has lost all sense of smell, as well as has no appetite. Those two symptoms are consistent with what other people have expressed feeling.

The TV personality admits he has lost a lot of weight while suffering from the coronavirus. He is looking forward to the day his appetite, taste buds, and smell return.

“I saw a picture of a pizza somewhere, and I was like, ‘I can’t wait to eat pizza,’ and then I was thinking, ‘God, when I get better I’m going to gain so much weight,” Andy shared.

WHHL host Andy Cohen has been separated from his son Ben since testing positive for coronavirus. Not seeing his son is the worst part of being sick, not the symptoms — but being away from his son.

Thankfully Andy is on the mend and will hopefully be reunited with his little boy soon.