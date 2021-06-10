The RHOBH Red Wine Recap: Just another manic Wednesday

Sutton uses her roller to keep calm as she becomes even more unhinged in RHOBH, Season 11, Episode 4, “Overexposed.” Pic credit: Bravo

Monsters and Critics columnist Liz Long recaps Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11, Episode 4, Overexposed, with a little help from a glass of Rose (or two) …

Hello my Housewives lovers! Tonight on RHOBH, we saw Sutton become even more unhinged! Crystal called her “manic,” and I really have no idea why she would think that when Sutton is only trying to vibrate her face to keep herself calm. (Video below!)

Yes, dah-lings, this week, we finished our Lake Tahoe trip, and I’d say it was time because this episode paled in comparison to last week’s.

That’s probably because we only got small doses of Kathy Hilton this week. In her place, we had Sutton and Crystal going back and forth (again). But when it’s all said and done, I’d say I’m #TeamCrystal (even if she had her own little meltdown at the end there).

So without further ado, let’s recap this manic Wednesday and hit our three takeaways. Bottoms up!

1. Crystal calls Sutton “manic”

It’s hard to argue with someone saying they’re not crazy as they use this vibrator thing all over their face to maintain their sanity.

The way Crystal kept her calm demeanor witnessing this was probably one of the best moments of the episode.

Pic credit: @bravobitchxs/Twitter

The ladies exchange words on the boat as Crystal (with her eye for clarity) points out that Sutton’s emotions are all over the place. And they truly are.

“THAT’S NOT NICE Crystal!” “I’ll send you flowers Crystal!” “Oh where’s my roller for my face.”

Crystal has had enough and chooses not to attend dinner. In fact, she’s apparently MIA for an entire day. She confides in Kyle the reason for this is because when Sutton returned Crystal’s coat, she apparently walked in on Crystal naked and alluded to her doing something “weird.” Crystal took extreme offense to this (to the point of crying to Sutton about it) and now I’m wondering is Crystal the one being too sensitive?

Maybe so, but Sutton takes the cake. They “hugged it out” again, but I’m afraid Sutton’s a stone’s throw away from just another manic meltdown.

2. Garcelle is Rinna’s judge, jury, and executioner

I mean, yeah, it was a bad story, Rinna, I’m not gonna lie. Pic credit: Bravo

Our next takeaway is the dynamic between Garcelle and Rinna. Now, normally I wouldn’t care to get into this too much as it’s been done, but because this episode was lacking in humor, it’s worth a note. This might be unpopular opinion, but Garcelle can’t seem to “let the mouse go” when it comes to Rinna.

Yeah, Rinna can be a little annoying sometimes, dig her own grave, and her analogy to not supporting Denise blindly like Harry wouldn’t support his rapist friend blindly was horrible. But Garcelle’s inner Judge Judy comes out whenever she’s around Rinna.

Not only does she throw in her little commentary digs when Rinna talks about her wrongs, but even when Rinna kept asking the ladies to synchronize swim with her, Garcelle took it to a serious level – low-key reprimanding Lisa for asking them too much.

My bad for wanting to have a little fun and not play Jenga, Garcelle. Pic credit: Bravo

Geez, Garcelle. LIGHTEN UP!

3. Bravo producers are low-key shady

Speaking of low-key shade, how ’bout them Bravo producers highlighting the tiniest conversation Erika had about Tom? Perhaps even shadier was them highlighting Dorit’s nose job after Dorit denied ever having one!

Nose job or incredible makeup contouring? Pic credit: @thelushlogs/Twitter

Then, on the boat, Garcelle asked Erika “how’s Tom?” To which Erika simply replied: “He works a lot. He’s dedicated his life to being a lawyer.”

That was about the extent of the conversation! Now we know they’re doing this because Erika and Tom are going to be not only a focal point of the show, but also of the lawyers working on Erika’s case. And, buckle up, because we are about to see a heck of a lot more when it comes to this storyline next week!

At the end of tonight’s episode, we saw Dorit, Kyle, and Rinna get a text from Erika saying:

Pic credit: Bravo

Naturally, the ladies hop right on a 3-way call to discuss. And that’s where we left off. So the REAL drama starts next week, folks! In the meantime, I hope you enjoy this little re-edited clip of Sutton becoming unglued and our Kathy noting, “I’m the only one who’s not a drama queen here!” (Yes, Ms. Kathy. Yes!)

Til’ next week, my Housewife lovers!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.