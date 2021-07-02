The real names of the Brown family on Alaskan Bush People revealed

The cast of Alaskan Bush People have very unique names. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Regardless of where the Brown family from the Alaskan Bush People are, they bring their love and respect for the wilderness. Even some of Billy and Ami Brown’s seven children’s names represent their closeness with nature.

The Wolf Pack was never a family to shy away from their uniqueness, and the Discovery Channel banked on that formula for the family’s success. Viewers have come to know many of the children by their nicknames- like Birdy, Rain, Bam, or Bear.

But many Alaskan Bush People watchers may not know that almost all of the Brown children have common birth names. Ami, whose full name is Amora Lee Branson Brown, gave each child a couple of options at birth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Each name was carefully chosen

The oldest, Matt’s full name is Matthew Jeremiah Brown. He left the show a few years ago after dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. The eldest Brown has stayed clear of the cameras and is currently living remotely while taking care of baby birds.

Next in line is Joshua Bam Bam Brown, aka Bam Bam. He is the most serious of the seven children, who often would butt heads with whoever disagreed with him on a project. Fans thought the name could be in reference to the Flintstones, but no one is really sure.

Bam also left the show back in 2017 to be with his girlfriend, Alison Kagan, who worked as a field producer on Alaskan Bush People. Bam also had tension with his family since he felt they did not respect his relationship.

The entire Brown family posing in Alaska. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

Some of the Alaskan Bush People nicknames fit perfectly

Next up is the king of extreme, Bear Brown or, as his birth certificate reads, Solomon Isaiah Freeform Brown. Bear is one of the characters that truly eats, sleeps, and breathes his nickname. He was always captured by cameras climbing trees and tracking wild animals.

Gabe has a pretty normal full name as it is just plain old, Gabriel Brown. But his brother Noah, known as the family engineer, has an eccentric middle name.

The father of soon-to-be two children’s full name is Noah Darkcloud Brown. His middle name sounds a bit Eeyore-ish, and at times Noah did live up to the name as he was often gloomy.

Rain has the most unique name in the Brown family

Last up are the two daughters of the Alaskan Bush People matriarch and patriarch. The oldest daughter, Bird, is named after her mother. The animal lover’s full name is Amora Jean Snowbird Brown.

The baby of the family, Rain, may just win the prize for the weirdest name of the entire family. Her parents dubbed her, Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.