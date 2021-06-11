Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown is looking toward the future on his 34th birthday

Bear Brown jumping on his birthday. Pic credit: @bearbrownthekingofextreme/Instagram

Bear Brown from Alaskan Bush People just celebrated his 34th birthday on Thursday, and it seems like the extreme superstar has a lot to look forward to. The middle Brown son shared a selfie of himself wearing a tuxedo while smiling into the camera.

Bear walks down memory lane

While the father of one did look a bit melancholy fans wished him a very happy birthday. In his own message of positivity, he wrote, “Today is my 34th birthday! Where does the time go?”

Bear shared some memories telling fans, “Seems like just yesterday I was a kid running wild in Alaska, hunting, fishing, surviving, but also living and loving life in a world that seems very different from mine today!”

This is Bear’s first birthday without Billy Brown

The Discovery Channel star noted that “Today is the first time in 34 years that my Dad won’t be around for my birthday. I miss him so much! I wish I could talk with him again. I wish I could give him a hug! “ Fans immediately empathized with the star’s loss.

According to Bear, “This year has been the hardest in my life! I appreciate everyone who has stuck with me and with my family! I’m gonna still try to have as much fun today as I can! I know that’s what he’d want!”

Bear ended the post’s caption by writing, “Every day is a blessing. I think too many people forget that! Thank you everyone for your support!!! God bless!!!”

Bear channeled the Joker

In another post, Bear shared a picture of himself standing with his arms folded in front of him, telling fans they didn’t have long to get in on the festivities. River’s father wrote, “Last chance to wish me Happy Birthday!!! 😉”

The reality star seemed to be having a little bit of fun as he dressed up as Bruce Wayne and the Joker. With a rather serious face, he wore purple pants and a dress shirt with a green vest. He was caught mid-jump with broadcasting his stern expression.

Bear only recently announced that he and the mother of his child, Raiven Adams split up for good. Along with the breakup, his father’s death, and his older brother, Matt Brown, speaking out about the family, it has been one busy and trying year. All in all, it looked like Bear enjoyed his special day with fans hoping there was cake and presents to be spoiled with!

The Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus.