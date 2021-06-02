Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown meditating in nature. Pic Credit: Discovery Channel

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown seems to have a whole new look about him. Shortly after his father’s passing, the middle son decided to post dark and artsy photos.

For the most part, Gabe has been inactive when it comes to social media, but something has awakened his soul as he posted a message for the first time in ages on Sunday, May 30.

The father of one decided to share a poem he had penned himself that described the challenges he had been facing since the loss of the family patriarch, Billy Brown, back in February. Then, he shared a crimson selfie that focused on his stoic face.

Gabe’s poem was from the heart

The 31-year-old wrote, “Behind my eyes, there’s a place I know, filled with dreams from long ago, where there’s shadows of sunsets, and the autumn leaves blow, there’s a rocking chair by a fire where sometimes I go, to stare out of the windows from inside my soul.”

The Discovery Channel star continued on, “You may see me from time to time, gazing off into the distance like I’m out of my mind. It’s because I am, maybe you should be too, when the world we carry gets too heavy, or our feet are too small for our shoes, take a break from your trouble, go take a rest, chat with an old friend to get things off your chest, or relax for a while, and just catch your breath.”

The aspiring poet ended his words of wisdom by saying, “You have to grow up in this life that we live, but never forever because inside we’re all still just kids.” The small piece of fiction was Gabe’s second poem he shared after one he posted back in early May.

Gabe’s intense poem spoke to fans

The piece of work seemed to resonate with fans who sang its praises. Even brother Noah Brown shared a message of support on his own Instagram profile. The Instagram post itself comes during a difficult time for the family.

His older Matt Brown recently spoke out about allegations that his mother and father had been the ones to give him the cocaine he became addicted to. At the time, Matt also accused their father of withholding money from the family. In addition, Gabe’s other brother, Bear Brown, also recently ended his turbulent relationship, leaving fans wondering what is next for the extreme family?

Alaskan Bush People are currently on hiatus.