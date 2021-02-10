Alaskan Bush People cast mourns family patriarch Billy Brown after sudden death

The Brown family is mourning the sudden loss of their Alaskan Bush People patriarch, Billy Brown. Pic credit: Discovery Channel

The sudden passing of Alaskan Bush People’s patriarch, Billy Brown, has left both his family and the show’s fans in shock.

Although Billy’s health had been a little rocky in recent years, his passing after experiencing another seizure was something no one saw coming.

Following his passing, members of the Brown family, particularly his children, have been sharing their grief with fans and followers on social media. The sweet tributes to their father reveal the impact and love his life had on them.

The Brown family shares the impact of losing Billy Brown

The Brown family began sharing their lives on Alaskan Bush People back in 2014. The show was a major success thanks, in part, to the family’s eccentric personalities and their way of life.

Known as Brown Town, the Brown family has been set on creating sustainable lives for themselves out in the Alaskan wilderness. The success of their home relied heavily on the full participation of Billy, his wife Ami, and all the Brown children.

The Brown children include Matt (38), Bam (36), Bear (33), Gabe (31), Noah (28), Bird (26), and Rainy (20).

Both Rainy and Noah shared tributes to their dad on their Instagram pages and it’s clear that Billy left an irreversible impact on his family.

Rainy shared a pic of her young self posing in a happily candid photo alongside her parents.

“I lost a true friend. Not forever, but only in this world. Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers, especially my mother,” she began her caption.

“Please hold your family tight for me. Words cannot express how wonderful he was and is. But I will say, the closest thing to an angel I’ve ever known. God bless you da I love and miss you dearly. You will always be my hero. God bless everyone,” her caption concluded.

Billy’s son, Noah, also shared his grief on Instagram with a picture of Billy holding Noah’s son, Eli.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed,” Noah shared.

He continued, “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time.”

Alaskan Bush People follows the Brown family through eccentric life

The Alaskan Bush People series has followed the family through many obstacles over the years. The first seasons saw the Brown family working towards their goals of creating their own town. The children were growing and craving their independence, so part of that had them building their own homes on the Brown’s property.

The show continued to follow the family as they moved out of the state of Alaska to Washington in search of a dream.

But it wasn’t just geographical moves that the Brown’s shared on the show. It also documented the family’s health troubles including their temporary move to California while their matriarch, Ami, battled cancer.

In addition to the tough times, The Brown’s also shared moments of pure joy and happiness with the show as it chronicled the weddings of sons Noah and Gabe, as well as the welcoming of their first grandchildren.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus on Discovery Channel.