Billy Brown dead at 68: Alaskan Bush People patriarch passed away after suffering a seizure

Billy Brown, Alaskan Bush People patriarch, has died at 68. Pic credit: @alaskanbushppl/Instagram

Billy Brown, the patriarch of the family in Discovery Channel’s hit reality series, Alaskan Bush People, has passed away at 68.

Billy Brown died on Sunday night following a seizure, according to a statement that his son, Bear, shared on his private Instagram account.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” Bear wrote, according to People. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

Bear eulogized his later father, saying that he lived “on his own terms, off the grind and off the land.” He added that the Brown family plans to honor their patriarch’s legacy.

He ended the statement, asking fans “for privacy and prayers during this painful time.”

A statement shared on the Alaskan Bush People official Instagram account also confirmed Billy’s passing.

“We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the @discovery family for years – a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind,” the statement read. “Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.

Billy Brown cause of death

The exact cause of Billy’s death was not immediately revealed, but he suffered from undisclosed health issues before he died.

Monsters and Critics reported Billy fell sick and was admitted to hospital in September 2019 and underwent surgery.

Although the family did not share details about Billy’s health condition, his illness reportedly caused him to have breathing difficulties. This led to speculation that he was suffering from a heart-related condition.

Billy Brown death: Tributes pour in on social media

Alaskan Bush People fans have been sharing condolence messages and tributes on Instagram and Twitter.

Fans reacted to the news with shock on Instagram.

“Heartbreaking Rest In Peace Billy,” one Instagram fan wrote.

“After following the family through all their adventures I feel like I lost a family member,” another Instagram fan wrote. “My condolences go out to the Brown family in this trying time. They are stronger than most and will find a way through this. Now Billy is on to the next big adventure!!! Fly high big guy!”

People have also been reacting on Twitter.

Billy’s death comes after his wife Ami, 57, was diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2017.

The diagnosis forced the family to relocate from Alaska to Washington so that Ami would be close to a hospital where she could receive treatment, Monsters and Critics reported.

The family acquired their 435-acre North Star Ranch property in North Cascade Mountains, Washington after they relocated from Alaska.

Ami was declared cancer-free in 2018, following radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

Billy Brown bio

Billy Brown was born in 1952, and raised in Texas.

He lost his parents and sister in a plane crash when he was only 16 years.

He was an outdoor person skilled in hunting. He also worked as a commercial fisherman in the North Pacific.

He met his wife Ami in Texas and together they moved to Alaska where they started their family.

They shared five sons and two daughters.

Billy has appeared on Alaskan Bush People with his family since the show premiered on Discovery Channel back in 2014.

The show followed the Brown family’s life in the Alaskan wilderness, and later in Okanogan County, Washington.

Alaskan Bush People Season 12 premiered on Discovery Channel in August 2020 and ended in October.