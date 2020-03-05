The Masked Singer fans are convinced that Frog is Bow Wow

The Masked Singer returned tonight with the final performances from the remaining four contestants in Group B. Frog, Kitty, Taco, and Banana battled it out to see who would go on to the final nine and who would be sent home.

Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest panelist T-Pain had plenty of guesses about the identity of the smoothest operator behind Frog. Ken Jeong guessed comedian Tommy Davidson, Robin Thicke stuck with last week’s guess of B2K member Omarion, and while T-Pain initially joked that it could be Ludacris under the mask, he ended up agreeing with Robin.

As usual, the internet thinks The Masked Singer panel is wrong

The internet always has opinions about everything. But it seems never more so than about who is behind the masks on The Masked Singer. The internet always has it figured out first and they are convinced that the celebrity behind the frog mask is rapper/singer/musician Bow Wow.

Aside from proclaiming to recognize the voice behind the mask, the clues so far line up most closely with Bow Wow. The first clue package alone referenced his album Doggy Bag, showed hush puppies, made references to the show 106 & Park, and hinted at his current residence of Atlanta.

Clue package No. 2 referenced his roles in Like Mike and on CSI: Cyber. This week, there was a bow tie featured prominently in the clue package and another reference to Frog starting in the business as a child.

This week, Frog gave a friendship bracelet to guest panelist T-Pain that said: “All We Do Is Win.” Bow Wow has collaborated with T-Pain before, but not on that song, so it’s probably a misdirect.

Frog wowed panelists again with a smooth performance of You Dropped a Bomb On Me by The Gap Band. Every single performance Frog has done has been note-perfect and compelling. Panelists noted that in previous seasons that kind of talent and charisma was similarly seen in Donny Osmond (Peacock) and Wayne Brady (Fox). Whoever Frog is, he’s the Season 3 showstopper so far.

Who is the Frog on The Masked Singer?

While the panelists may not have guessed Bow Wow could be under the mask, The Masked Singer official Twitter account likes the idea enough to retweet it.

Frog giving T pain the friendship bracelet definitely confirms that is Bow Wow for me #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/B1OYjb4K5g — Ellen Degenerate (@_prttyunbotherd) March 5, 2020

Frog moves on to the final nine along with Kitty and Banana, so we won’t know for a while who is under the mask. They join the winners from Group A — White Tiger, Kangaroo, and Turtle.

Taco was unmasked tonight and revealed to be Tom Bergeron. He joins previously unmasked singers Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Drew Carey (Llama), and Lil Wayne (Robot).

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.