Who is Frog on The Masked Singer? Panel says Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, or Ray J

The Masked Singer returned tonight with new masked celebrities and new mysteries as Group B kicks off the next wave of competition. Elephant, Kitty, Mouse, Frog, Taco, and Banana battled to stay in the game and move up to the final nine.

While Elephant was the first to go home, The Masked Singer panel had plenty of wild guesses to throw at the remaining singers. The one that caused some wild speculation was the very dapper Frog.

The Masked Singer panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger had a hard time placing the zoot-suited amphibian, not least of all because of his misleading clue package.

His performance was one of the biggest surprises of the night as the jazzy Frog took to the stage with a funky rendition of MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This.

MC Hammer himself retweeted a clip of the performance to make his approval known.

Who is Frog? Panelists make some wild guesses based on Olympian clues.

While Frog’s performance suggests an entertainer of some kind, the clue package had panelists reaching for Olympic runners.

Frog mentions that he leapt for stardom “as fast as a lightning bolt” which led Ken Jeong to guess he was some kind of runner. A flyer for the 1996 Olympic games and the 1000-meter leapfrog seemed to back this up, but might be a misdirect.

Based on the Olympic clues, panelists naturally guessed Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson, who broke records at the 1996 summer games in Atlanta for winning both the 400m and the 200m events.

Track and field star Carl Lewis was also among the Olympic candidates, having competed last in those same 1996 games.

Alternately, Nicole Scherzinger thought that Frog was a seasoned performer and guessed that he could be rapper/musician Ray J. She’s probably right that Frog is a musician rather than an athlete, but not the one she thinks.

The internet has some ideas about who Frog on The Masked Singer really is

The consensus on the internet is that Frog is rapper/musician Bow Wow. Many recognized his voice, but the clues in the package also point to him being under the mask.

There’s a paper bag marked “leftovers” as a visual clue with what looks like dog poop scattered around it. Bow Wow’s second album was titled Doggy Bag.

While the 1996 Olympic poster may have had panelists thinking of athletes, this could also point to the Olympic Games location and Bow Wow’s current residence in Atlanta, Georgia.

Another visual clue was an arrangement of bills adding up to $106, which could be a reference to the music video countdown show hosted by Bow Wow called 106 & Park.

Is Frog someone the panel guessed, or is the internet on the right track? Frog moves on to the next round to compete against the Mouse, Kitty, Banana, and Taco.

Elephant was sent home and revealed to be legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. He joins Lil’ Wayne’s Robot, Drew Carey’s Llama, and Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster from Group A.

Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8/7 C on FOX.