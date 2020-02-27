Who is the Frog on The Masked Singer? Panel guesses Alfonso Ribeiro, Kevin Hart, and Omarion

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer returns with a new episode as the remaining five singers battle to stay anonymous and move on to the final nine. The Frog, Taco, Banana, Kitty, and Mouse stumped panelists with new clues and stunned with riveting performances.

Perhaps none were as “ribeting” as the Frog, who impressed panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest panelist Gabriel Iglesias with a note-perfect performance of In Da Club by 50 Cent. So note-perfect, in fact, that Robin Thicke even made a point of saying so to his co-panelists.

The Frog’s clue packages are the most stylish and fun of any contestants’ this season so far — full of comic-booky film noir visuals and jazzy rhythm. This week’s clues included a typewriter with the letters CSI highlighted, a basketball, army men toys, and references to Prince. A piece of paper in the typewriter reads, “Not every frog wants to be a Prince.”

Who is the Frog on The Masked Singer? Panelists make their guesses

Last week panelists thought that Michael Johnson, Carl Lewis, or Ray J might be behind the Frog mask. References to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta had panelists thinking of professional athletes and Olympic runners, but Nicole thought it was more likely a professional musician like Ray J.

This week has panelists moving away from the Olympic angle and more into the entertainment realm. References to basketball and Prince had Jenny McCarthy thinking it could be Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Alfonso Ribeiro, especially after the Frog showed off his Carlton.

Read More Is Mariska Hargitay the ladybug on The Masked Singer?

Gabriel Iglesias agreed with McCarthy, while Ken Jeong thought that it might be Kevin Hart behind the mask based on his short stature and hints to a Hollywood Star. However, based on the Frog’s perfect performance, Robin Thicke thought it was more likely that a musician and entertainer is under the mask, guessing B2K member Omarion.

As usual, the internet has it’s own ideas about who is under the Frog mask

The internet has other ideas, however, with the most popular theory guessing that Bow Wow is behind the Frog mask. Fans know his voice, while the clue packages most closely align with his details.

Bow Wow had a recurring role on CSI: Cyber and famously starred in the basketball movie Like Mike. Last week made reference to his album Doggy Bag and his time hosting 106 & Park.

The frog is Bow Wow. Atlanta reference with the 1996 Olympics. The leftovers equals doggy bag!$106 equals 106 & Park! He left the industry due to drama. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/QmjuwjZWbc — Jasmine Miller (@jsmnmllr93) February 20, 2020

The Frog is Bow Wow. The basketball clue is for his movie “Like Mike” #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/94pbSH7zsH — Carolynn Lewis (@caroLewis__) February 27, 2020

#TheMaskedSinger #frogmask is bow wow. He has an album called prince of darkness and was on CSI:Cyber. pic.twitter.com/qsIdt7gcLC — Misty Sampson (@CatladyMisty) February 27, 2020

The Frog goes on to sing another day, joining the Banana, Taco, and Kitty to fight for a place in the final nine.

The Mouse was unmasked and revealed to be legendary singer Dionne Warwick. She joins Tony Hawk’s Elephant, Lil Wayne’s Robot, Drew Carey’s Llama, and Chaka Khan’s Miss Monster as celebrities unmasked already this season.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.