The Kardashians viewers say Travis Barker is lying about moving to Calabasas for Kourtney — Here’s why

Travis Barker has been in love with a Kardashian since at least 2006, and no, we’re not talking about Kourtney Kardashian, whom he just married in an ostentatious wedding in Portofino, Italy.

Nope, Travis was obsessed with none other than Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian back in the day, when she used to organize Paris Hilton’s closet. (Oh my, how times have changed!)

Fans of The Kardashians called out Travis for what he wrote about Kim Kardashian

Fans of the show called out Travis for seemingly lying about his motives, claiming he was really obsessed with Kim all along.

Despite being friends with The Kardashians for a number of years, Travis and Kourtney only recently got together. However, speculation is rife that it was really Kim that had his attention all those years ago.

Have Kourtney and Travis discussed his apparent crush on Kim or is that something they brushed off?

A fan wrote on Twitter, “travis barkar [sic] wanted a kardashian so bad, he spent years talking about kim in interviews and then he says he moved to calabasas to live close to kourtney years before he even knew her.”

Well I've read this book and knew this….. he was after Kim not Kourtney. Awk. pic.twitter.com/F7C1HuJ9zT

Travis told Kris Jenner that he moved to Calabasas for Kourtney

During an episode of The Kardashians, Travis apparently confessed to momager Kris Jenner that he was in love with Kourtney before he started dating her, and even moved to Calabasas to be closer to her.

The Blink 182 drummer bought his first house in Calabasas in 2007, just a year after splitting from ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kris told Kourtney, “Do you want to know the real reason why he moved to Calabasas?”

She continued, “He said, ‘Because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn’t even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn’t date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her.”

Travis wrote about being obsessed with Kim Kardashian in his 2015 memoir

While this all sounds very romantic, and Kourtney clearly fell for it, fans of The Kardashians as well as Travis Barker know that he may not be telling the whole truth.

In his memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums, Travis talks about how much he wanted Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian while on a trip to Amsterdam with Paris Hilton back in 2006, just a year before buying his Calabasas home.

Travis wrote, “I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f**king hot.’”

It didn’t end there either, with Travis later writing, “How could you not stare at Kim? I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

It’s unlikely Kourtney doesn’t know about what Travis wrote, though she does still seem to be under the impression he actually moved to Calabasas for her. Perhaps she’s still wearing the rose-tinted glasses that many couples do during the honeymoon stage.