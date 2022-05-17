Kourtney Kardashian shares intimate photos from her courthouse wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos from her intimate wedding to Travis Barker. Pic credit: Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tried to get married earlier this year after the 2022 Grammy Awards, but their Las Vegas-style wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator officiating the marriage, was incomplete as the two didn’t have a legal marriage license.

Less than two months later, the two tied the knot legitimately in Santa Barbara on Sunday. Their wedding took place over the course of this spring’s lunar eclipse, which occurred in the night sky from Sunday night through Monday morning.

Although it’s unconfirmed if the eclipse had anything to do with their wedding date, likely, it was purposely done as Travis is known for planning things in order with sentimental value. When Travis proposed to Kourtney, he did it on the anniversary of the first time they linked up romantically.

Kourtney and Travis had a simple courthouse wedding, though it was complete with wedding attire, and Kourtney has shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the special day with her Instagram followers.

Kourtney captioned the post with a traditional wedding vow, “Till death do us part.”

The post features eight photos from the day, all in black and white. The first photo shows the two kissing in the front seat of Travis’s set of wheels with a traditional “Just Married” sign attached to the rear, including strings of cans.

Many of the photos include the couple in the car, as well as one shot of Kourtney sprawled out on the car’s seats. Her minidress is on full display as well as her heels as she poses, giving a pouty look to the camera.

The last photo shows the couple leaving the courthouse. Travis stands on the steps wearing a black suit and sunglasses and looks directly at the camera. Kourtney is taking a step and seems to be looking down as she holds her husband’s hand.

Despite her family’s fame, their wedding looked to be a small and private ceremony. In fact, it doesn’t look like any of her family members were at the wedding.

The Kardashians viewers watched Kris Jenner give a tearful toast to her oldest daughter’s engagement and express her excitement for Kourtney getting married, but it looks like the matriarch wasn’t present at the actual event.

Kris was previously not allowed to share any details regarding Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, claiming she had been “sworn to secrecy.” Although the whole family was excited about her engagement, none were present in any of the photos from Sunday.

Other family members have also not shared any of their own photos from the special day, indicating they may not have been there at all.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.