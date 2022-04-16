The Kardashians viewers call out Tristan Thompson for looking ‘so guilty’ in premiere episode

Tristan Thompson was called out by The Kardashians viewers. Pic credit: E!

The Kardashians are back on TV, and so are the men in their lives.

During the premiere episode, Tristan Thompson was with Khloe Kardashian as the family hosted a barbeque to celebrate the first day of filming their new show for Hulu, The Kardashians.

Fans and followers know what things Tristan has put Khloe through, and they know he didn’t stop, even after vowing to work on their relationship and win her back.

The Kardashians catch Tristan Thompson looking ‘guilty’ in series premiere

Earlier this week, The Kardashians premiered on Hulu. The show is different from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and so far, it seems fans are interested in following the new format.

After the series premiere, viewers took to Reddit to call out Tristan Thompson for looking “guilty.”

The comment section immediately lit up with viewers who agreed about Tristan Thompson and his looks during Kim Kardashian’s meltdown with Saint’s iPad and the Roblox incident.

One Redditor wrote, “Now THATS funny lmao looking guilty AF. Imagine living that way? Being such a lying POS you’re always on edge about being exposed? It’s what these losahs deserve mwahaha.”

Another said, “Omfg. His face says it all.”

Someone else suggested Tristan might have PTSD, and another called him out for the “look of panic.”

Additionally, another Redditor commented, “Living for this 😂🙌 How many times a day must Tristan have that expression on his face waiting for yet another exposure 😭.”

Khloe Kardashian isn’t with Tristan Thompson

Filming on The Kardashians began last year, ahead of the latest scandal involving Tristan Thompson.

While it looked like Tristan was working with Khloe Kardashian to get back to a place of trust and rebuild their relationship, things didn’t work out.

Tristan fathered a child outside of his relationship with Khloe, with a woman named Maralee Nichols. She claimed he was the father of her son, while he denied it initially. Once the paternity test confirmed that he was the father, Tristan went on an apology tour.

However, there have been rumblings that Khloe and Tristan may have reconciled. That doesn’t appear to be the case, though. Khloe said she realized that Tristan isn’t the guy for her but did praise his parenting efforts with their daughter, True.

Tristan isn’t faithful to Khloe, and it’s time for them to move on with their lives, but the paternity and cheating scandal will be a part of the show.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.