Khloe Kardashian admits Tristan Thompson is ‘not the guy for me’ after latest cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s love life has played out on reality TV for years.

From her failed marriage to Lamar Odom to her on-again-off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, The Kardashians star hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to love.

During a recent special hosted by Robin Roberts, Khloe talked about her relationship with Tristan and how he isn’t the guy for her.

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson isn’t the guy for her

In an interview ahead of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, and their mom, Kris Jenner, sat down with Robin Roberts to talk about life in the public eye and their new Hulu show.

Tristan Thompson is a tough subject for the reality TV star. He’s the father of her daughter, and that won’t ever change. Khloe tries to keep a level head about the situation but admits it isn’t always easy.

When speaking about him, she said, “I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

Things are officially over between the two, though at one point while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it was suspected the couple might be reconciling as they quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tristan Thompson continued to cheat

There wasn’t just one incident between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. There were multiple.

Ahead of her giving birth to True, Tristan was caught on video with two other women. It’s been speculated that the incident is what put Khloe into labor in the first place.

Khloe allowed Tristan to be in the delivery room and watch their daughter come into the world despite that incident.

She talked about that, saying, “Yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos. Those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Then there was the Jordyn Woods scandal, which caused a rift in the family. Jordan was like a little sister to her and Kylie Jenner’s best friend. It made headlines for months and was just a little less than a year after True was born.

Most recently, Maralee Nichols revealed she had a fling with Tristan Thomspon in early 2021, resulting in a newborn son. While initially, Tristan denied he was the father, a paternity test said otherwise.

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that the latest scandal with Tristan Thompson will play out on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians debuts on April 14 on Hulu.