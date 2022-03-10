Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson paternity scandal will be covered on Hulu show

Khloe Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal will play out on The Kardashians on Hulu. Pic credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube

Although it’s hard for her to talk about, Khloe Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal will be covered on her new show, The Kardashians on Hulu.

In December 2021, it was speculated that Tristan was expecting a third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols after she sued him for child support. When Tristan fathered the baby, he and Khloe were working on repairing their relationship.

In January 2022, Tristan confirmed that he was indeed the father of Maralee Nichols’ son with a paternity test and apologized to Khloe. Tristan and Maralee’s son was conceived in March 2021.

The scandal didn’t come as much of a surprise to onlookers who were aware of Tristan’s history of having a wandering eye. Although stories were plastered online and caught plenty of attention, Khloe had to live the nightmare in real life.

Khloe Kardashian confirms Tristan Thompson paternity scandal to be covered on The Kardashians

Now, the 37-year-old reality TV star has confirmed that the paternity scandal will appear on her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Speaking with Variety recently, Khloe revealed that Tristan’s affair that resulted in another child will air on the series, which premieres next month.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” Khloe admitted. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

Khloe, who said she and her family give “so much of our personal lives up for entertainment,” is staying busy raising her and Tristan’s 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Tristan Thompson’s history of infidelity

The Good American founder’s baby daddy fessed up to fathering Maralee Nichols’ child in a statement that read, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Unfortunately, that was not the first incident in which Tristan was unfaithful to Khloe. While she was pregnant with their daughter True, he had an affair in 2018. Then he was accused of inappropriate behavior in 2019 with Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

In June 2021, Khloe called it off with Tristan amid rumors of another affair. Khloe hasn’t spoken publicly about Tristan’s infidelity, but fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family will see it play out beginning next month on Hulu.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.